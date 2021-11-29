Nude photographs: Court slates January 17 to arraign former Gov Ohakim

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of a Federal High Court in Abuja, on Monday, slated January 17, 2022, for the arraignment of former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim.

Ohakim and Chinedu Okpaleke are being prosecuted by the Federal Government for allegedly threatening to release nude photographs of an Abuja based lady, Chinyere Amuchienwa, if she fails to drop charges of attempted kidnap against them.

Following a petition by Chinyere Amuchienwa, the police had filed a criminal charge against Ohakim and Okpaleke, but later discovered that the content of the petition was false and misleading.

Consequently, effort by the Police to withdraw the charge against the defendants in the suit marked, FHC/ABJ/CS/287/2020, proved abortive as the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice applied to the court to take over the matter.

On September 27, Justice Taiwo ruled that the AGF has unfettered power to take over the case.

When the matter came up for hearing on Monday, Amimu Alilu, an Assistant Director, Public Prosecution of the Federation announced appearance for the AGF, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), appeared for the 1st defendant, Kenneth C.O, (SAN) represented the 2nd defendant while Ifeanyi Nwaeze, held the brief of the nominal complainant (Chinyere Amuchienwa).

Etiaba apologised to the court that his client was absent because he was under isolation due to the OMICRON COVID-19 variant, having returned from South Africa.

Counsel to Ohakim also apologised for Ohakim’s inability to be in court, citing health reasons.

In his reaction, the prosecution counsel said the matter was, “Intentionally being stalled from going on because nobody informed the prosecution of all these developments.

In a ruling, Justice Taiwo held that the COVID-19 is not an issue to play with and that, in view of the application of the defendants, the matter was adjourned to January 17, 2022, for Ohakim and Okpaleke to be arraigned.

In the five-count charge dated November 25, 2020, the police had alleged that Ohakim and Okpareke, knowingly and intentionally transmitted communication through a computer system to harass and bully Amuchienwa, an offence that is punishable under Section 24(1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.

Some of the charges read, “That you, Chinendu Okpareke ‘m’ 49, and Ikedi Ohakim ‘m’ and others now at large on Aug. 13, 2020, within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire among yourselves by knowingly and intentionally sending messages by means of computer system or network in a grossly offensive, pornographic, nude of an indecent obscene and menacing character of one Chinyere Amuchienwa ‘f’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 27 (1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.

“That you Chinendu Okpareke ‘m’ 49, and Ikedi Ohakim ‘m’ and others now at large on Aug. 13, 2020, within the jurisdiction of this court did conspire among yourselves to cause annoyance and criminal intimidation to one Chinyere Amuchienwa ‘f’ and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 27 (1)(a) of the Cybercrime Act 2015.

