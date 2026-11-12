NUC tasks varsities on quality, research, industry partnerships

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has challenged universities in the country to deepen investments in research, innovation and industry partnerships, warning that higher institutions must go beyond awarding degrees to producing graduates equipped with practical skills to address Nigeria’s developmental challenges.

The commission also urged universities to strengthen their quality assurance mechanisms and maintain strict compliance with national academic standards to enhance the quality and relevance of university education.

The NUC made the call at the 15th convocation ceremony of Veritas University, Abuja, where its executive secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusuf Ribadu, was represented by the deputy director, Students Industrial Work Experience Scheme (SIWES), Ndidiamaka Ojiofor.

Ojiofor, who delivered Ribadu’s goodwill message, acknowledged the university’s sustained progress in teaching, research, innovation and community engagement, but stressed the need to consolidate the achievements through stronger institutional structures and strategic partnerships.

She particularly emphasised university-industry collaboration, noting that closer engagement between academic institutions and the productive sector would expose students to practical experiences and equip them with the competencies required to solve real-life problems.

According to her, academic training must go beyond classroom instruction to prepare graduates adequately for the demands of the labour market and the wider society.

The NUC representative also reminded the graduating students that their academic qualifications carried responsibilities beyond personal advancement, urging them to deploy their knowledge and skills towards national development.

She charged them to embrace productivity, accountability, ethical conduct and commitment to the public good, while upholding integrity, professionalism and critical thinking in their chosen careers.

Ojiofor further encouraged the graduates to cultivate a culture of lifelong learning, stressing that the rapidly changing world required them to continuously update their knowledge and remain adaptable.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining academic standards across the university system, urging Veritas University to remain focused on quality education, impactful research and innovation.

Meanwhile, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Veritas University, Most Rev. Professor Augustine Echema, has appealed to the NUC and other regulatory agencies to introduce policies that would create a more supportive operating environment for private universities in the country.

Echema said private universities played a critical role in expanding access to higher education, promoting innovation and producing skilled graduates, urging regulators to adopt an inclusive approach that would enable them to contribute more effectively to national development.

He specifically called for streamlined approval processes and policy support for private institutions.

“Private universities play an irreplaceable role in expanding access to education and driving innovation. We earnestly appeal to the regulatory bodies, when formulating policies, to continue to create an enabling environment for private institutions such as Veritas University,” he said.

He added that a supportive regulatory framework would strengthen the capacity of private universities to contribute to the country’s educational development.

Also speaking, the President of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and Visitor to the university, Most Rev. Dr Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, called on the Federal Government to increase investment in tertiary education, including private universities.

Ndagoso said the country’s growing population and increasing demand for quality higher education made sustained government support imperative, describing investment in young people’s education as a shared national responsibility.

He argued that it would be a disservice to the country for the government to continue paying inadequate attention to private universities, which had made significant contributions to national development.

He noted that private institutions do not necessarily seek handouts but require fair and inclusive policies, infrastructural support and an enabling environment to compete globally and contribute more effectively to national growth.

He said government support for both public and private universities was necessary to expand access to quality education and adequately prepare young Nigerians for the future.

The Catholic cleric also commended the university’s management, governing council and staff for sustaining its growth despite challenges, including insecurity and hostility from host communities.

He urged the institution to build on its achievements by strengthening its academic programmes, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and international partnerships while remaining faithful to its Catholic identity.

In his remarks, the chancellor of the university, Most Rev. Dr Ignatius Kaigama, urged the graduating students to become job creators, promote peaceful coexistence and uphold integrity in their professional careers.

He encouraged them to build bridges across religious, ethnic and social divides, promote peace and contribute positively to addressing the challenges confronting the country.