NUC, SSANU back bill to establish Federal University of Technology in Asaba

A proposal law by the House of Representatives, to establish a Federal University of Technology in Asaba, Delta State, got the support of the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC), Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (SSANU) and other stakeholders on Thursday.

The piece of legislation, titled: “A Bill for an Act to Establish A Federal University of Technology, Asaba Delta State,” was sponsored by the Minority Leader of the House, Rep Ndudi Elumelu.

Representatives of NUC and SSANU gave their support to the Bill at a Public Hearing held by the Aminu Suleiman-led committee on Tertiary Education at the National Assembly on the establishment of the university in Asaba and a Federal College of Education at Keana in Nasarawa State.

NUC, SSANU, NCCE supported the establishment of two tertiary institutions

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Prof Abubakar Rasheed, who was represented by Alhaji Ibrahim Yakassai commended the move by the House of Representatives to establish the tertiary institution in Delta.

He declared the commission’s support while making his presentation on the bill at a public hearing organised by the House committee on Tertiary Education and services.

The NUC boss said the organisation would always support the establishment of more tertiary institutions considering that the annual intake of students across the nation is minimal.

He said considering the importance of education in national development, it is imperative to support the establishment of more institutions to allow more students enrol in tertiary institutions.

SSANU said they were in support of the bills, but also said there was need to upgrade existing tertiary institutions.

SSANU represented by Mohammed Aliyu, said funding is important for not only the continued existence of the tertiary institutions but also for the putting needed infrastructure in place for the impartation of quality education across the country.

Similarly, the National Commission for Colleges of Education represented by Mr Achumie Jonathan supported the bill, but also noted that funding has always been an issue.

Also, the Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, backed the proposed establishment of the University of Technology in Asaba.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Chinedu Ebie, said special schools are established for the purposes for which they have been set up.

According to him, “the Maritime university is totally different from the federal university of technology. You can’t equate a maritime university with a university of technology and vice versa”

He said the Issue of proliferation and funding should not be entertained.

“First of all, it is not just a need for an additional one. Do we really need this university? Yes. Funding will have to be stepped up for these educational institutions. In terms of proliferation, we need these schools. We need education. No nation can developed pass the level of education of its people. Yes, we need them.”

Elumelu, who sponsored the bill, said there was a need to urgently conclude work on the passage of the bill.

Speaking on the proposed university, Elumelu said, “Yes, there is any school that will face speedy commencement, it will be federal university of technology, Asaba. One: Asaba is friendly. The Delta State government is friendly. They appear towards ensuring that Nigerians are well educated. And that’s what our governor and the government of Delta State are geared towards. Thirdly, we have the best international airport in Nigeria and this will to a large extent ensure that all students that will be coming in even outside the South-South states will have easy way of reaching out to the school without problems.

“On the issue of infrastructural development, all the roads to the school are tarred. The compound where this federal university of education, technical, is situated is well managed. The residential apartment for the school is available. The classrooms for the school, they are available, even the hostels are there. So, the federal government will have less to spend for the take off. It is the easiest that any institution that I have ever seen set up can boast of. And that is why I think that this should be supported and be given easy passage.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…