NUC okays reintroduction of management degree programmes in FUNAAB

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the reintroduction of management degree programmes at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB).

In a statement issued by the Acting Head, Directorate of Public Relations, Olasunkanmi Olajide, the development followed a successful Resource Assessment visit to the proposed courses recently.

The approved programmes include B.Sc. Accounting; B.Sc. Banking and Finance, B.Sc.; Business Administration and B.Sc. Economics, alongside the newly introduced M.Sc. Agroecology.

This significant development marks a major milestone in FUNAAB’s academic growth, as these programmes are returning after being delisted in the 2017/2018 Academic Session due to a Federal Government directive restricting management sciences in agricultural universities.

The University Senate had in 2021 renamed the College of Management Sciences (COLMAS) to the College of Entrepreneurial and Development Studies (COLENDS), in line with FUNAAB’s expanded vision of promoting entrepreneurship and development-driven education.

With this approval, FUNAAB would soon commence admissions into the newly reintroduced degree programmes under COLENDS for the 2025/2026 Academic Session.

