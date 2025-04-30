NUC grants license to Nigeria’s first aeronautic university

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has officially presented the approved license for the immediate establishment of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautics and Management.

Recently, President Tinubu approved the university during a Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

The approval of this university, which had been pending for four years, has sparked nationwide celebration, especially among young Nigerians who have benefited from the generosity of the university’s founder, Comrade Isaac Balami.

During the license presentation, which took place at the NUC in Abuja on Wednesday, the Commission’s Executive Secretary, Professor Abdullahi Ribadu, urged the university and ten others that received their licenses to prioritize Nigeria and ensure professionalism in their operations.

He described the event as the dawn of a new chapter in the collective effort for better education in the country and praised the commitment of the promoters and proprietors to contribute positively to the Nigerian educational system.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Alausa, also urged Balami and the other promoters and proprietors of the approved universities to focus on delivering the quality education that Nigerians deserve and to safeguard their current partnerships.

Meanwhile, in a statement to journalists shortly after the license presentation, Balami expressed his gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for breaking the four-year deadlock by approving the long-awaited university.

He said the president has displayed an uncommon interest in the growth of the nation’s education, stating, “this could only happen under a man who places a premium on education, stating that, “this happening in just two years of Mr President’s administration remains amazing and unprecedented.”

Balami who owns one of the biggest airline maintenance companies and owner of 7star Global Hanger said, “We have been working tirelessly since the past four years and we are grateful for everyone’s contribution in ensuring this became a success. Success can only be delayed. It will surely come. This has brought succor to many families waiting patiently for the take-off of this university.

“I give God all the glory and also those who allowed God to use him to stand for a common young man like me. At 35 years of age, I began this move. For four years, I was told it would not happen, but God used Mr President and we have achieved this, at least while I’m still 40. This shows Mr President is a leader who pays attention and ready to stand up for young people.

“We assure Nigerians that with the takeoff of our university, first made-in-Nigeria’s plane will soon take off.

“This is not my university. It’s a university for all. Being a child of nobody to becoming somebody today will propel us to achieve this together.”

The university’s Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Paul Jemitola who was also live at the event assured Nigerians that his experience in the Air Force in Europe, America and globally would impact young Nigerian generation, saying that big things are about to happen in Nigeria.

Alvin Atsegwasi who represented 88 agents that will be admitting foreign students from Europe and America said locating the university at the heart of Lagos was a smart move that has gotten parents calling already. He said “ A “jet” is about to take off in the name of Isaac Balami University of Aeronautic, Management.

READ MORE FROM: NIGERIAN TRIBUNE