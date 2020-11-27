THE National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed the Governing Council of THE University of Ibadan to appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor to take over from the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, on 30th November.

The directive became expedient following the stalemate in the appointment of.new vice-chancellor to replace Olayinka, whose term expires on 30th November.

Executive Secretary of NUC, Professor Abubakar Rasheed, in a letter dated 27th November 2020 and addressed to the Pro-Chancellor of the University, said the appointment of an acting vice-chancellor was to avoid a vacuum in the administration of the university.

The letter obtained on Friday night and signed by Dr Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, Deputy Executive Secretary (Academics) for the Executive Secretary read: “You will please recall the directives of the Honourable Minister of Education on the resolution of the impasse in the process for the appointment of a new vice chancellor for the University of Ibadan.

“I write at the behest of the Executive Secretary to convey the Honourable Minister’s further directive on necessary steps to resolve the impasse and restore peace and harmony necessary for the discharge of the university’s core mandate:

“The Governing Council of the University of Ibadan is hereby directed to shift its meeting earlier scheduled for 10.00 a.m.on Monday, 30th November 2020 to discuss the issue of appointment of a new vice-chancellor to later in the afternoon on the same day.

“The university Senate should convene a special meeting for the purpose of selecting one of its members who is not a candidate in the ongoing process fur the selection of a new vice-chancellor, for recommendation to the Governing Council for appointment as acting vice-chancellor for a period of not more than six months as stipulated in section 3(13) and (14 ) of the Universities (Miscellaneous provisions: (Amendment) Act, 2002

“In view of the fact that the tenure of the incumbent Vice-Chancellor expires on Monday 30th November 2020, it is pertinent for the Governing Council to meet in the afternoon of Monday, 30 November 2020 to consider and approve the appointment of the Senate nominee as acting vice-chancellor in order to avoid a vacuum in the administration of the university.

“Following the appointment of an acting vice-chancellor, the outgoing vice-chancellor should hand over to the acting vice-chancellor possibly on Monday 30 November 2020 or latest by Tuesday 1st of December, 2020.

“The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council is also directed to attend a meeting with the Honourable Minister of Education in his office on Wednesday, 2nd December 2020 at 11.00 a.m. to brief the Honourable Minister on developments following the Ministerial directives on the resolution of the impasse.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE