NUC directs UI to restart VC selection process

Authorities at the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) have asked the University of Ibadan (UI) to restart the selection process for the appointment of a new vice-chancellor (VC) for the university.

The NUC issued the directive in a letter signed by Chris Maiyaki, Deputy Executive Secretary (General Administration) on behalf of the Executive Secretary, and addressed to Chief Joshua Waklek, the Pro Chancellor, University of Ibadan. The letter was dated November 23, 2020.

The letter reads: “I write at the behest of the Executive Secretary, to convey and implore the Governing Council to strictly comply with the Ministerial response/directive on the lingering crisis at the University of Ibadan thus:

“The Governing Council is to immediately reconvene to nominate another Member of Council, who is not a member of Senate to serve on the Selection Committee, in place of the withdrawn member representing the Federal Ministry of Education.

“The Governing Council is to review the entire processes leading to the impasse in the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor, including repeating the online selection of the representatives of Senate; the Vice-Chancellor should recuse himself from the envisaged Senate meeting.

“The Governing Council should re-invite all the eighteen (18) applicants who had initially satisfied the requirements outlined in the advertisement for the position of the Vice-Chancellor; and

“The final selection process must be conducted in full compliance with laid down procedures in an open and transparent manner, and in total compliance with the provisions of the Universities Miscellaneous Act (2007).

“Consequently, the Governing Council under the leadership of the Pro chancellor is to ensure the full and immediate implementation of the

succeeding steps outlined in the attached directive, while updating the Honourable Minister of Education, accordingly.”

It will be recalled that the University of Ibadan has been embroiled in crisis over the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor to take over from the outgoing Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has received several petitions against the selection process for a new vice-chancellor for UI. The latest development is seen as his response in resolving the crisis.

