NUC begins accreditation of 7 degree courses at COED Ilorin

NIGERIA University Commission (NUC) has begun collation of data towards the accreditation of seven new regular degree programmes in the College of Education, Ilorin, in affiliation with Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

The programmes are Biology, Chemistry, English, French, Economics, Social Studies and Early Childhood Care.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the accreditation exercise in Ilorin, the leader of the NUC team, Professor Oyaziwo Aluede, said the accreditation was a process and the team was at the institution for an inspection that could lead to the accreditation of the seven degree courses.

In his remarks, the acting provost of the college, Dr Jimoh Ayinde Ayinla, said that the exercise was the first ever accreditation exercise for full-time degree programme in the college.

“As an institution, we have gone through different stages of scrutiny before we got to the point of this accreditation. In 2018, a resource assessment visit was conducted by the NUC and based on the visit, the management committee of NUC, during its meeting on Friday, August 31, 2018, approved the affiliation arrangement of this college with Ekiti State University and seven programmes were approved for studies in our College.

“Accreditation of course by the NUC is germane to the credibility of degrees awarded by a university. Taking or studying a non-accredited course in any tertiary institution is tantamount to a colossal waste of resources.

Hence, the need for what we are starting today. I wish to reiterate the commitment of the management and other officers to the success of this important academic exercise,” the provost said.

He added: “As a teacher training institution of long standing, I am proud to inform you that our college is blessed with learned and ever-learning scholars in various fields. Our teaching staff members are research-inclined and ever ready to do more to ensure the desired standard.

“Our college has all it takes to go into this accreditation exercise; human and infrastructure. We have well-equipped laboratories and a main library stocked with up-to-date reading materials. Our e-library is equally of international standards. We have enough lecture halls that are conducive for learning and we are putting up more to take care of the ever increasing demands by admission seekers into our institution for degree programmes.”

The provost also appreciated Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu, for supporting the institution towards ensuring that the accreditation exercise was successful.