Secretary-General of The Committee of Vice -Chancelors of Nigerian Universities (CVCNUs), Prof Yakubu Ochefu, has disclosed that a decision will be made regarding varsity curriculum review in the next committee meeting of Vice Chancellors.

Prof Yakubu Ochefu revealed this progress while speaking with Nigerian Tribune in an exclusive interview, noting that that the committee is yet to officially discuss the new curriculum but will do so and take a definite position on it in its next general meeting in August.

Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities few weeks ago publicly condemned and rejected the curriculum, arguing that the document is not only faulty and capable of further pulling down university education in the country but that NUC lacks constitutional power to develop curriculum for universities let alone “impose” it on them for implementation.

The union, through their President, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, explained that the designing of curriculum for universities across the globe is under the purview of the University Senates and wondered why NUC wanted to deviate from such practice.

On the other hand, NUC countered ASUU’s claim, saying its outburst is misleading and urged the public to disregard it.

He, however, gave his own personal opinion on the matter, saying “there seems to be some misunderstanding about the role NUC played in midwifing the curriculum.

According to him, the process about CC-MAS started about five years ago with a questionnaire that was sent to all Universities to make inputs to a proposed new curriculum.

“After about one year, very few inputs were received by the NUC.

“It was at that point that academic champions in the country were invited in all disciplines to build on the draft that came out of the questionnaires.

“The list of these champions is contained in the appendix of the CC-MAS document. “They are senior academic staff drawn from public and private universities across the country. And our members were part of them.

“So, I think the major point that ASUU is harping on is what it considers to be usurpation of powers of the University Senate by NUC on the subject of curriculum development.

“But NUC, on its part, says its ultimate goal is to hand holding the universities up to a point where it will only supervise the general courses subjects while the universities will do the rest.

“So, my personal take on the matter is that after about 30 years that we have a new curriculum which is due for review in the next two years, is that we should all work together.

“We should begin the implementation of the new curriculum first, see its workability and challenges and then readjust where necessary. “

But nonetheless, Ochefu pointed out, the committee would come up with a definite position on the curriculum in August.

