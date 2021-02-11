NUC approves postgraduate programmes, three others for Elizade University

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State, approval to commence postgraduate programmes and three additional undergraduate programmes.

According to a statement by the registrar of the university, Mr Omololu Adegbenro, the approval followed the successful resource verification visit of the commission to the university.

The postgraduate programmes are Accounting (PGD, M.Sc., M. Phil. & Ph.D.), Applied Geophysics (PGD, M.Sc., M. Phil. & Ph.D.), Business Administration (PGD, MBA, M. Sc. & Ph.D.), Biochemistry (PGD, M.Sc. and Ph.D.), Biotechnology (PGD, M.Sc. and Ph.D.), Computer Science (PGD, M.Sc. and Ph.D.), Economics (PGD, M.Sc., M. Phil. & Ph.D.) and Environmental Management and Toxicology (PGD and M.Sc.).

Others are Finance (PGD, M.Sc., M. Phil. & Ph.D.), Human Resource Management (M.Sc. & Ph.D.), International Relations (PGD, M.Sc. and Ph.D.), Mass Communication (PGD & M.Sc.), Microbiology (PGD, M.Sc. and Ph.D.), Tourism and Hospitality Management (PGD & M.Sc.) and Physics with Electronics (PGD, M.Sc. and Ph.D.).

The three additional undergraduate programmes approved for the university are Architecture, Estate Management and Quantity Surveying.

According to a statement by the Director of Academic Planning of the commission, Dr. Biodun Saliu, the approval is with effect from the 2020/2021 academic session.

Speaking on the approval, the vice-chancellor, Professor Olukayode Amund, said he was not surprised that the university got approval for all the programmes it presented for the commission’s assessment, stating that the institution has continued to reap the rewards of its compliance with regulatory policies.

He thanked the commission for its candid assessment of the programmes and assured that the university would continue to improve on the standard that has endeared it to the commission.

Elizade University was licensed by the Federal Government in February 2012 and has since produced four sets of graduates who are already making positive impacts in their respective fields. The University currently offers 28 undergraduate programmes with full accreditation.

