The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilesa, Professor Taiwo Olufemi Asaolu, on Tuesday, put the number of courses approved by the National University Commission (NUC) for the institution to 32.

The Vice-Chancellor dropped the hint in a press conference held at the university campus on the formal announcement of the full approval of academic programmes of the institution, told intending admission seekers, that, the courses approved were for the establishment of full-time Undergraduate programmes.

He, however, affirmed that the approved courses will be run on the main campus of the University with effect from the 2023/2024 academic session for its immediate take-off.

According to him, “the approval does not cover the part-time mode of delivery of the programmes. All programmes shall bear only the approved title and nomenclatures and any change will require the approval of the commission.”

Quoting from the approval letter received from the commission, he said, “the University is enjoined to provide adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the approved programmes.”

The Vice Chancellor thereafter listed the courses to be, B.Sc. Anatomy, B.Sc. Physiology, B.Sc. Accounting, B.Sc. Business Administration, B.Sc. Economics, B.Sc. Ed. Economics, B.Sc. Political Science, B.Sc. Ed. Political Science, B.Sc. Tourism and Hospitality, B.Sc. Transport Planning and Logistics Studies, B.A Linguistics, B.A. Ed. English, B.A. English Language, B.A. History and International Studies,. B.A. Music, B.A. Ed. Music and BMLS. Medical Laboratory Science.

Others are, B.Sc. Microbiology, B.Sc. Biochemistry, B.NSo. Nursing Science, B.Sc. Public Health, LL.B.Law, B.Sc. Computer Science, B.Sc. Cyber Security B.Sc. Ed. Computer Science, B.Ed. Guidance and Counselling, B.Ed. Business Education, B.Ed. Educational Management, B.Ed. Adult and Continuing Education, B.Sc. Ed. Agricultural Science, B.Ed. Social Studies and B.Sc. Ed. Integrated Science.

Asaolu who expressed happiness that the first phase of the academic programmes has all been approved, said he was satisfied with the progressive development and the 100% success that the newly established University of Ilesa has recorded within a very short time of the inauguration of the present administration in the University.

“This is no mean feat for a new University which, a few months ago, was struggling to find its feet but now, under the present administration, the Lord has graciously made a way for us where there seemed to be no way.”

‘Let me say here, loud and clear, that we would not have recorded anything tangible or substantial if not for the superlative support we constantly receive from the performing Governor of Osun State, His Excellency, distinguished Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

“Let me, therefore, use this occasion, through your respective medium, to sincerely appreciate Governor Adeleke for not only conceiving the idea of establishing the University of Ilesa but also for single-handedly financing the running of the university from inception till now.





“It will interest you to know that we have not received any support, either financial or material, from any other person or group of persons, either within or outside the state or country.

“That is why we cannot, and will not, in all good conscience, take the kindness, love and affection that His Excellency, distinguished Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen ADELEKE, has for the University of Ilesa for granted. Your Excellency, may the Lord continue to give you more wisdom, knowledge and full understanding to further take UNILESA in particular and Osun State in general to much greater heights.”

While acknowledging the commitment and support of the University’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council, Hon. Gbenga Onigbogi, who he said, has been a solid pillar to the University, he commended his contributions he described as a masterpiece and recognised the benevolence of the OYOCO ‘87 to the University who donated a toilet complex of 4 units to the school.

