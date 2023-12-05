The National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory body, has approved the 25 courses presented to it by the new Kogi State University, Kabba, for its takeoff.

This development has paved the way for the commencement of students’ admission into the institution as a precursor to the start of academic activities.

The Obaro of Kabba and Chairman, Okun Area Traditional Council, His Royal Majesty, Oba Solomon Dele Owoniyi, made this known at a special Thanksgiving service held at ECWA Church, Kabba.

Oba Owoniyi said the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, informed him that contractors were at work at the university campus to prepare it for the commencement of academic activities.

The governor, according to the traditional ruler, also gave assurance of his administration’s commitment to ensuring the smooth takeoff of the institution before the new government assumes office next month.

Towards that end, he said a special allocation of N200 million per month has been approved for the university, and that disbursement has taken off with immediate effect.

Governor Bello, the monarch said, further gave assurance of his unwavering support for the institution even after the end of his tenure.

He said the establishment of the university was the government’s well-considered answer to the yearnings of the people of Okunland for higher education.

Oba Owoniyi appealed to stakeholders to support the institution to enable it to raise its head among its peers.

He also thanked the Okun people for ensuring that peace reigned in Okunland before, during, and after the recent governorship election in the state.

