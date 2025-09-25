NUC announces multiple job vacancies at Abuja headquarters

The National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria’s apex regulatory body for university education, has announced multiple job vacancies at its headquarters in Abuja.

In a public notice, the Commission said applications are open to suitably qualified Nigerians across officer, confidential secretary, and clerical/auxiliary staff cadres. Interested applicants were directed to visit careers.nuc.edu.ng or nuc.edu.ng and navigate to the Careers Portal for detailed guidelines.

“Applications are to be submitted not later than six (6) weeks from the date of this advertisement. Application is FREE, and only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the next phase of the recruitment exercise,” the notice stated.

Officer cadre vacancies

Positions include Senior Officer (CONTISS 9), Trainee/Officer I (CONTISS 8), and Trainee Officer II (CONTISS 7).

Senior Officer applicants must hold a Ph.D. in relevant disciplines or a Master’s degree plus at least six years of post-qualification experience. Additional professional qualifications are an advantage.

Trainee/Officer I requires a Master’s degree or a first degree plus three years of relevant experience.

Trainee Officer II requires a first degree in relevant disciplines, with professional qualifications as an added advantage.

Confidential secretary cadre

The NUC is recruiting Confidential Secretary I (CONTISS 7). Applicants must hold at least a Higher National Diploma in Secretarial Studies plus three years of cognate experience.

Clerical and auxiliary staff cadre

Available positions include Assistant Cameraman, Data Processing Assistant, Artisan/Craftsman (carpenter, plumber, electrician, air-conditioning mechanic), Lift Operator, and Motor Driver/Mechanic.

Assistant Cameraman (CONTISS 5): ND in Cinematography or Mass Communication; cognate experience is an advantage.

Data Processing Assistant (CONTISS 5): ND in relevant fields; cognate experience is an advantage.

Artisans/Craftsmen (CONTISS 4/3): At least ‘O’ Level plus Trade Test Certificate (Class I/II/III). Technical training and experience are advantages.

Lift Operator (CONTISS 4/3): At least a First School Leaving Certificate, with technical training and experience preferred.

Motor Driver/Mechanic (CONTISS 4/3): At least ‘O’ Level plus Trade Test Certificate (Class I/II/III) in Motor Mechanic Work, and a valid Class ‘E’ driver’s licence. Experience is an advantage.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE