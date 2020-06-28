NUC accredits 14 academic programmes in UNIABUJA

No fewer than 14 programmes of the University of Abuja have been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The Computer Science offered in the University got denied accreditation while ten (10) academic programmes were given full accreditation, four (4) had interim accreditation.

Head, Information and University Relations, University of Abuja, Dr Habib Yakoob, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, the programmes with full Accreditation include Public Administration, Education Arabic Studies, Education Christian Rel. Studies, Education English, Education Geography, Education Islamic Rel. Studies, Guidance and Counselling, Law, Chemistry and Microbiology, while those with Interim accreditation are Banking and Finance, Education Physics, Educational Administration and Planning, and Primary Education Studies.

“Computer Science was however not yet accredited,” Yakoob said.

He quoted the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah as disclosing this in an email to the University of Abuja community on Sunday, saying, “Just a few days ago, your University received the results of the November 2019 National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditation visit to the University of Abuja of Nigeria; and out of 15 (fifteen academic programs visited), it is only one of them, Computer Science, that we have difficulty in, which Academic Planning Office, working with the academic department concerned, would prepare an appeal for a revisit and a re-evaluation.”

He assured the University community that the institution had the necessary facilities to ensure that the course got accreditation.

He congratulated all remaining academic departments, their Heads of Departments, Deans, teaching and non-teaching staff, the Registry, the Bursary, students in all the various departments, and the entire university community on this good news.

The Vice-Chancellor said the Management of the University was working round the clock, with all faculties and academic departments, to lift the University to world-class standards.

“Ladies and gentlemen, your University is a proud University and our distinguished staff and students would continue to show excellence and raise the banners of academic excellence as the No. 1 University in Nigeria,” Professor Na’Allah said.

He said further, “We are in the middle of laying a solid Internet infrastructure (fybriotics) in all our campuses. Your University is establishing computer laboratories across faculties and departments where students and staff would easily walk in when they need to use computers. Several of our classrooms are in the program of now being converted into smart classrooms where learners and instructors can use cyber technology.

“Your University has already built and is perfecting its UniAbuja Virtual classroom system and many students are currently taking some courses online in a Pilot study of our Virtual Classroom system, and the Centre for Sponsored Projects, the Centre for Undergraduate Research, the University of Abuja International Centre, the Entrepreneurship Centre, the General Studies unit, and more, are all mobilizing staff and students to explore world-class academic, research and global citizenship opportunities provided in the great University of Abuja, Nigeria.”

The Vice-Chancellor also revealed that the University had now created a Rape and Sexual Harassment Reporting Platform on the Main University website.

He said the platform would provide the opportunity to “any student who felt she or he has been harassed, however long this has happened to her or him, can report to the University authority, and such report will go directly to the designated officer and the Vice-Chancellor, where every legitimate process would be followed to thoroughly follow up and get to the bottom of the allegation while also protecting the victim at the highest level.”

He added that the report to this platform would receive prompt and spontaneous and immediate attention including maximum protection and security, and on the spot intelligence actions.

