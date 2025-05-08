NUATE warns Turkish Airlines over anti-union tactics

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) has warned Turkish Airlines against victimising staff who are union members.
NUATE President, Comrade Ben Nnabue, made this known during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration, where he expressed concerns about several issues affecting the aviation industry.
Nnabue vowed to take action against the airline, emphasizing the union’s commitment to protecting workers’ rights.
He also criticised domestic airlines for denying workers the right to belong to trade unions, calling on relevant authorities to address these issues.
The NUATE president’s warning to Turkish Airlines is part of a broader call to action for workers’ rights and better labor practices in the aviation industry.
NUATE said it remains committed to fighting for the rights and interests of aviation workers, ensuring a stronger and more prosperous industry for all.
READ ALSO: NUATE makes case for urgent review of aviation road map
UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now