The National Teachers Institute (NTI and Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has said they are training 3,700 teachers nationwide as part of efforts to improve the capacity of teachers.

Speaking at a five-day training on Structured Pedagogy Strategy, organised by the National Teachers’ Institute (NTI) in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC),on Monday,the Director and Chief Executive of NTI, Professor Sadiya Sani Daura, said the institute regularly organised refresher courses to equip teachers with skills and knowledge in line with changing global teaching practices.

She said the training was aimed at moving teachers away from traditional methods of instruction to more practical and learner-centred approaches that encourage pupils to actively participate in the learning process.

“It is important because it is going to upgrade the skills of the teachers that are already in the classroom teaching. So it will move them away from the traditional methods and make them more practical in terms of current realities,” Daura said.

She explained that the approach would encourage pupils to participate actively in classroom activities rather than merely listening to teachers and taking notes.

According to her, the first phase of the programme will train 2,000 teachers and education managers from the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, while the second phase will accommodate 1,700 participants from the 17 southern states.

She said differences in school environments, pupils’ needs and teaching challenges made it important for participants to engage actively in the training and seek clarification on areas they found difficult.

The programme is expected to strengthen teachers’ capacity to plan and deliver lessons, engage learners in classroom activities and adopt approaches that respond to pupils’ varying educational needs.

Also speaking Professor Yahuza Sulaiman Imam, who represented the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa at the flag-off ceremony said the success of education reforms depended largely on the quality of classroom instruction and institutional support for teachers.

Alausa noted that teachers and education managers remained central to efforts to strengthen the country’s basic education system, adding that the initiative was designed to address the evolving demands of teaching and learning.

“The importance of basic education in national development cannot be overstated. It provides the foundation upon which every other level of education, professional competence and lifelong learning is built,” Imam said.

He commended the NTI, UBEC and other partners for the initiative, describing the training as timely in view of the need to strengthen instructional practices and improve the quality of education nationwide.