NTDA showcases Nigeria at World Travel Market London

The Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) has returned Nigeria to the global tourism marketplace with its participation in the ongoing World Travel Market (WTM) London.

The event, one of the world’s leading Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) shows, opened on November 3 at the ExCeL London Exhibition Centre in the United Kingdom.

The Director-General of the NTDA, Mr Ola Awakan, who led the Nigerian delegation to London, shared the Nigeria Pavilion with the Tribune Tourism Editor at the opening of the MICE event. He said the participation fulfilled his promise to take Nigeria back to major global tourism fairs.

According to him, Nigeria cannot afford to be absent from global platforms where the future of the travel and tourism business is negotiated.

The Nigerian Pavilion at the ExCeL London is fully branded and equipped with promotional and marketing materials designed to showcase the country’s tourism assets to the world.

Materials on display include destination brochures, investment guides, cultural artefacts, video documentaries and digital screens projecting Nigeria’s diverse attractions.

Destinations such as Obudu Mountain Resort, Yankari Game Reserve, Osun-Osogbo Sacred Grove, Kano Durbar, Lagos beaches and the Calabar Carnival are among the attractions being showcased to investors and tourists at the event.

Awakan said the Authority’s presence at WTM London would provide an opportunity for business-to-business (B2B) meetings with global tour operators, airlines, investors and destination management companies.

He explained that the participation was aimed at driving inbound tourist traffic and attracting foreign direct investment into Nigeria’s tourism value chain.

He said, “This is a promise kept. We promised to take Nigeria back to the world and bring the world to Nigeria. WTM London is where the world gathers, and Nigeria must be present. Today, we are here proudly showcasing our country.”

Industry stakeholders have described Nigeria’s return to WTM London as a strategic and timely intervention that they believe will reposition the country in the global tourism market.

They noted that WTM London attracts over 40,000 travel professionals, 4,000 exhibitors and international media, with the potential to generate billions of dollars in travel deals.

For many practitioners, the current participation evokes memories of the vibrant attendance witnessed during the tenure of former Director-General, Otunba Segun Runsewe.

They observed that the period of aggressive destination marketing and a strong presence at global fairs, which characterised Runsewe’s administration, appeared to have returned under Awakan.

A Nigerian tour operator based in the United Kingdom, who spoke on the sidelines of the event, said other heads of agencies should emulate the NTDA chief.

He said, “What Otunba Runsewe started in terms of visibility is being consolidated by Awakan. This is how to market a destination. Other DGs should take a cue from him.”

It would be recalled that Awakan, upon assuming office, promised to reposition the NTDA and revive Nigeria’s bilateral tourism engagements.

Observers say the WTM London outing indicates that the Authority is following through on its commitment.

The NTDA Director-General added that the Pavilion would host cultural displays, investment pitches and media engagements throughout the three-day event.

The event, which runs from November 3 to 5, is expected to provide Nigeria with opportunities to secure partnerships and deals that could have a positive impact on job creation and economic growth.

Stakeholders have congratulated the NTDA Director-General, Mr Ola Awakan, on Nigeria’s return to WTM London, describing it as a new dawn for the nation’s tourism industry.

They expressed optimism that more positive developments would follow in the coming months.