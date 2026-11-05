NTDA DG thrills visitors with talking drum performance at WTM London

Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Ola Awakan, has attracted visitors to the Nigeria Pavilion at the World Travel Market (WTM) London with a talking drum performance showcasing the country’s cultural heritage.

Awakan, popularly known as the Drummer DG, performed at the three-day tourism exhibition held from November 3 to 5 at ExCeL London, where Nigeria made a prominent return to the global travel and tourism event.

His performance, which featured traditional rhythms, drew visitors from other exhibition stands, including international tour operators, investors, media representatives and members of the Nigerian diaspora.

The presentation also featured folk songs, cultural dances and displays of Nigerian arts, crafts, fashion and food, turning the Nigeria Pavilion into a showcase of the country’s cultural diversity.

Beyond the cultural performances, Awakan led engagements with international tour operators, airlines, hotel groups and investors, highlighting opportunities in Nigeria’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector, as well as eco-tourism, cultural tourism, beach tourism and the creative economy.

He also led members of the Nigerian delegation on visits to other countries’ pavilions to explore partnerships and promote familiarisation trips to Nigeria.

The NTDA boss engaged members of the Nigerian diaspora in London, urging them to support the promotion of the country’s tourism potential and encourage investment and international visits.

He also granted interviews to international travel media, reiterating his commitment to repositioning the NTDA, strengthening Nigeria’s presence in the global tourism market and making tourism a significant contributor to the country’s economy and youth employment.

The exhibition, according to the report, provided opportunities for business-to-business engagements, with travel agents at the Nigerian Pavilion sharing information on tour packages, investment opportunities, visa processes and destinations across the country.

Destinations showcased included Lagos, Calabar, Yankari, Obudu, Osun-Osogbo and Argungu.

The report noted that the engagements at the exhibition would need to be followed by concrete business agreements, familiarisation trips, new flight connections and tour packages to sustain the visibility generated for Nigeria.

For Awakan, the talking drum performance was also a means of using culture to attract attention to Nigeria’s tourism offerings and encourage international partnerships.