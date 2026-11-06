NTDA DG thrills global visitors with talking drum spectacles, Nigeria’s tourism offers at WTM London

The Nigeria Pavilion became the centre stage of folk songs, dance renditions and flamboyant performance at the World Travel Market (WTM) London, as the Director-General of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Ola Awakan, thrilled visitors with a talking drum spectacle.

Awakan, who is fondly called the Drummer DG, did not just lead Nigeria’s return to the biggest MICE show in the world, he led it with rhythm, culture and energy.

With the talking drum strapped to his side, the NTDA boss beat out ancestral rhythms that stopped traffic on the exhibition floor, drew crowds from other pavilions, and turned the Proudly Nigeria Pavilion at Excel London into a living theatre of Nigerian culture.

It was a spectacle of drums, dance and investment, and a new chapter for Nigeria.

Visitors of all colours, diasporans, tour operators, investors, media and first-time travellers to Africa gathered around the pavilion, clapping, dancing and reaching out to the DG and the travel agents who were in attendance.

The agents used the moment to dish out first-hand information about collaboration, investment opportunities, tour packages, visas, and what makes Nigeria a proud destination to visit.

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From Lagos to Calabar, from Yankari to Obudu, from Osun-Osogbo to Argungu, the message was clear: Nigeria is open, Nigeria is safe for business, and Nigeria is ready for the world.

Beyond the drum, Awakan worked the pavilion like a true chief marketing officer for the nation.

He hosted back-to-back B2B meetings with international tour operators, airlines, hotel groups and investors, pitching Nigeria’s MICE, eco-tourism, cultural tourism, beach tourism and creative economy as bankable opportunities.

He led the Nigerian delegation on walkabouts to other country pavilions, forging partnerships and inviting global buyers to experience Nigeria firsthand through familiarisation trips.

He engaged the diaspora community in London, urging them to become ambassadors of Brand Nigeria, to tell the Nigerian story with pride, and to bring investment and tourists home.

He supervised the showcase of Nigerian arts, crafts, fashion, food and cultural troupes at the pavilion, ensuring that every visitor left with a taste, a sound and a picture of Nigeria.

He granted interviews to international travel media, where he restated his promise: to return Nigeria to the global MICE stage, to reposition NTDA as a driver of tourism GDP, and to make tourism a major job creator for Nigerian youths.

And at every point, he returned to the drum, using it not just as entertainment, but as a language, a call to gather, a call to belong, a call to invest.

Stakeholders at WTM London say the strategy worked. For three days, November 3 to 5, the Nigeria Pavilion was not a quiet exhibition stand. It was a destination.

“It was not just a pavilion, it was a performance. It was Nigeria alive,” one European tour operator said.

Tourism experts say the drum, dance and investment frontier activated at the WTM London window in Excel must not only be celebrated, but must be walked the talk in the days after the close of the biggest MICE show to which Nigeria made a spotlight return.

They argue that the follow-up must include concrete B2B deals sealed in London, fam trips delivered, new flight routes and tour packages launched, and sustained promotion of the Nigeria brand.

For Awakan, the message from London is simple: Nigeria has drummed its way back to the world stage, and the world is now listening.