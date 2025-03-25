NTCA, CAPPA urge FG to increase tobacco control fund, protect public health

The Nigerian Tobacco Control Alliance (NTCA) and the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) have called on the Federal Government to significantly increase the Tobacco Control Fund (TCF) beyond the N13 million allocated to it in the national budget for 2025, in the interest of public health.

In a joint statement, they reiterated their call for an upward review of the allocation for tobacco control to a minimum of N300 million.

While commending the government for increasing the allocation to the TCF from N10 million in 2024 to N13 million, both organisations lamented that N13 million remains grossly insufficient compared to the level of funding required for the effective implementation of the National Tobacco Control Act (NTCA) 2015 and the protection of Nigerians from the multifaceted harms of tobacco use.

Citing tobacco use as public health enemy number one, responsible for millions of preventable deaths worldwide, including thousands of Nigerians annually, the groups added that confronting this public health emergency requires financial commitment and the full operationalisation of the TCF.

Akinbode Oluwafemi, CAPPA’s Executive Director, said: “We urge the government to prioritise the Tobacco Control Fund, increasing the allocation to at least N300 million as an urgent measure to stop the tobacco industry from causing more damage. The lives of Nigerians are at stake.”

“While the government drags its feet on adequate allocation to the Tobacco Control Fund, the tobacco industry is relentlessly lobbying the public to embrace newer, stylish kinds of harmful tobacco products and other so-called smokeless nicotine-filled products that it falsely presents as ‘less harmful’ or ‘safer’ than traditional tobacco use.

“These alternative nicotine products, including vapes, also known as electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes), and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), heated tobacco products (HTPs), snus, and oral nicotine pouches, among others, are targeted at our teeming, impressionable youth population, which the industry sees as a potential replacement for the thousands of others who die or whose lives are destroyed by tobacco use,” Oluwafemi added.

The TCF, established under Section 8 of the Nigeria Tobacco Control Act (NTCA) 2015, is part of a comprehensive framework to combat the harmful effects of tobacco consumption. It is funded through appropriations from the national budget, proceeds of fines for violations of tobacco laws, and contributions from relevant development bodies for tobacco control.

Allocations to the TCF enable the National Tobacco Control Committee (NATOCC) and the Tobacco Control Unit (TCU) to carry out their obligations. It also supports the work of relevant government institutions in health promotion initiatives, tobacco control programmes, and enforcement activities to ensure compliance with set laws and regulations.

Olawale Makanjuola, Alliance Coordinator of NTCA, called for transparency in administering the TCF, noting that increasing the sum in the budget without efficient deployment of the funds to tobacco control efforts would be counterproductive.

He advised the government, through the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare (FMOHSW), to comply with the law in administering the TCF.

“The National Tobacco Control Act requires that funds allocated for tobacco control in the national budget or from other sources are to be remitted to the Tobacco Control Fund account for utilisation. We urge the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to provide regular updates on the status of the Fund, including its balance, sources of the monies in the Fund, and details of expenditures,” Makanjuola added.

Corroborating NTCA and CAPPA, Michael Olaniyan, the Country Coordinator for the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, warned of the dangers of Nigeria’s failure to act on the TCF.

“Every day Nigeria fails to adequately fund tobacco control, more lives are lost. Our youth are targeted by deadly marketing, and our health system edges closer to total collapse under the weight of preventable diseases. The cost of inaction is measured in cancer wards filled with the young—and a future mortgaged to addiction and death.

“If the government does not act now with a substantial budgetary allocation to the Tobacco Control Fund, they are not just failing in local and global commitments to health policies—we are failing our people. The time to seriously fund tobacco control is now,” Olaniyan said.

Referencing how poor funding restricts tobacco control interventions, the statement noted that effective sensitisation campaigns require robust media outreach, deep community engagement, and active coordination with various stakeholders across the country, all of which require substantial funding to reach a broad audience and create impactful messages.

“Furthermore, enforcement and monitoring activities are crucial to combat industry interference and ensure compliance with tobacco control regulations. This includes prosecuting violations, safeguarding smoke-free spaces, and ensuring a ban on tobacco advertising, promotion, and sponsorship, among other efforts.”

CAPPA and NTCA noted that despite longstanding stakeholder calls, the TCF has yet to be fully operationalised, allowing tobacco companies to exploit Nigeria’s weak monitoring systems to expose Nigerians to the unchecked dangers of online tobacco marketing, abuse corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives to gain favour with public health authorities, thereby undermining tobacco control laws and enticing more users into tobacco consumption.

“Right now, Nigeria’s tobacco control efforts depend on donor funding, which is not inexhaustible. Many countries were caught flat-footed by the Trump Administration’s scrapping of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Nigeria must not wait until that happens before it takes action to protect the health of its people against the onslaught of the tobacco industry. It must adequately increase the Tobacco Control Fund,” the statement concluded.

