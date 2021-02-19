NTA partners NCAC to combat menace of rape

The Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) have partnered to tackle the menace of rape in Nigeria.

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Chief Segun Runsewe and the Director-General, Nigerian Television Authority, Mallam Yakubu ibn Mohammed made this resolution when the NCAC boss paid a courtesy call to the NTA headquarters in Abuja.

Runsewe stated that the efforts of NTA on the issue of rape in Nigeria has drastically reduced the rate of occurrence as following statistics from other states of the federation.

He added that the sustained dissemination of information and condemnation of rape by NTA has gone a long way to sensitise rape victims and their families to what to do and whom to complain to when they fall victim.

Runsewe said that as the custodian of culture in Nigeria and Africa, he knows that no aspect of Nigerian or African custom or tradition supports rape and as such, he will throw his weight behind any institution that is ready to fight rape and rapists in Nigeria.

According to Runsewe, he finds in the NTA, a formidable ally in sensitising Nigerians to the dangers of rape and the consequences of rape on its victims.

He added that he strongly believes that NTA and NCAC can form the much needed synergy that is required to fight rapists all over the country.

The Director-General of Nigerian Television Authority, Mallam Mohammed, who on his part affirmed his support for the Federal Government is determined to eradicate the scourge of banditry, kidnapping and very recently, rape, stated that NTA has decided to be in the forefront of the vanguard to fight rapists and all these other social vices in Nigeria.

Mallam Mohammed added that an acronym ‘STAR’- Stand Against Rape – has already been adopted to fight against this social vice called rape.

According to him, “NTA is happy that Runsewe is coming to join forces with them to fight the menace of rape that is fast becoming a pandemic because he knows that anything Runsewe puts his hand into, he does it with all sincerity of purpose.”

Mohammed concluded that rape is a pandemic that must be tacked with all determination. He promised to put in his best to fight rape and rapists to ensure that rape is reduced to the barest minimum in Nigeria.

