The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI), in its bid to further create awareness about postharvest loss reduction, has held the maiden edition of NSPRI postharvest loss reduction inter-secondary schools quiz competition for education district IV, Lagos State.

The programme was held at the NSPRI Lagos Zonal Office, between November 17-20.

Speaking during the closing ceremony of the competition, Executive Director, NSPRI, Professor Lateef Sanni, whose address was delivered by the Zonal Coordinator, Lagos Zonal Office of the institute, Dr Shuaeeb Oyewole, said engaging young students by creating necessary awareness on postharvest loss reduction, and creation of job and wealth from the sub-sector would reduce losses, unemployment, discourage the youth from social vices, and ultimately make Nigeria a food secure nation.

He said, Nigerian students have a great role to play in postharvest loss reduction across the country. Rence NSPRI decesion to come up with an outreach programme tagged “catch them young initiative.”

Professor Sanni noted that the programme, by design has three components: postharvest loss reduction summer class, school awareness campaign/career talk programme, and postharvest loss reduction inter-secondary schools quiz competition.

Recall that the second edition of the summer class was held last August, where students were taught production of fruit snacks and juice, production fish snacks and production of soya milk and spiced cheese.

The second component of the programme, which is the school campaign fully took-off this term, and NSPRI was able to reach out to twenty senior secondary schools in Education District IV of Lagos State. The programme gave the students opportunity to understand what postharvest management and loss reduction are all about.

In addition, the campaign guided them on the career parts they could tow to be fully involved in postharvest loss reduction. Having conducted series of awareness campaigns / career talks in 20 schools across the three local government areas that make up Education District IV of Lagos state, the Institute proceeded to the next phase of the programme, which is Inter-Secondary Schools Postharvest Loss Reduction Quiz Competition.

The competition was conducted in two stages – zonal and district levels. The Education District IV was grouped into four zones, where four winners later emerged and competed for the champion at the district level.

Birrel Avenue Senior High School emerged the overall winner, while Clegg Girls Senior High School emerged as the 1st runner up, followed by Gbaja Girls Senior High School which finished as the 2nd runner up. The winners were presented trophy, plaques and cash prizes accordingly to serve as a morale booster for the students and their schools.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the day and Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Education District IV, Mr. Olufemi Paseda, commended NSPRI for what he described as laudable initiative aimed at educating young Nigerians, particularly students in District IV on the importance of reducing postharvest losses and promoting the proper handling, storage and preservation of agricultural products.

He stated that the competition goes beyond winning prizes, saying that it provides an opportunity to reinforce the knowledge acquired by students during the Institute’s school awareness programme, stimulate intellectual development, encourage healthy academic rivalry and, most importantly, create awareness among the younger generation about food security and agricultural sustainability.

The representative of the teachers in attendance, Mrs. Oluwadara Gbolahan of Aje Comprehensive Senior High School, commended the initiative and appreciated NSPRI for the laudable programme targeted at young generation. In another reaction, one of the students that represented the champion school, Muntarri Muhammed said he was never aware that agriculture has any component called postharvest until necessary NSPRI came round with this programme. He promised to make good use of the knowledge acquired in the course of the execution of the “catch them young initiative”, and thanked the Institute for extending this campaign to the students.