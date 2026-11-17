The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has pledged compensation, medical care and income support for personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) who suffer injuries, disabilities or occupational diseases in the line of duty, with financial benefits also guaranteed for families of officers who die while serving the country.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive of NSITF, Mr Oluwaseun Faleye, gave the assurance during the sensitisation and onboarding ceremony of the NSCDC on the Employees’ Compensation Scheme (ECS) at the Corps’ National Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Faleye said the protection of security personnel under the scheme was particularly important given the occupational risks they face while safeguarding critical national assets and infrastructure, protecting lives and property, and responding to emergencies.

“An institution entrusted with protecting the nation must therefore have a dependable system for protecting its own workforce. Those who protect our nation must themselves be protected. That is the principle that brings us together today,” he said.

He explained that the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, established under the Employees’ Compensation Act, 2010, provides medical treatment, hospitalisation, medication and rehabilitation for workers who sustain compensable work-related injuries, including access to prosthetic and assistive devices where necessary.

According to him, affected personnel are also entitled to income support during temporary incapacity and statutory compensation for permanent partial or total disability.

Faleye added that where an officer dies in the course of employment, eligible dependants would receive compensation to cushion the financial consequences of losing their breadwinner.

“Most importantly, where an officer dies in the course of work, eligible dependants receive compensation, so that the family left behind does not bear the full financial burden of that loss alone,” he stated.

The NSITF boss described the scheme as more than a statutory obligation, saying it represented an investment in personnel welfare, institutional resilience and operational effectiveness.

He urged the NSCDC management to move beyond registration and payment of the statutory one per cent contribution by establishing designated ECS desks at its National Headquarters, state commands and area commands.

According to him, the desks would provide contact points for reporting workplace injuries, assisting affected officers and their families with claims procedures, and facilitating prompt communication with NSITF.

He also called for the appointment of a central coordinating officer to oversee the Corps’ engagement with the Fund.

Faleye disclosed that since registering with NSITF on August 23, 2024, the NSCDC had demonstrated commitment to the scheme by making budgetary provisions for it in its 2026 budget and engaging the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation on the necessary funding arrangements.

He assured that NSITF would deploy its Compliance, Claims and Compensation, and Occupational Health and Safety teams to provide technical guidance and practical support for personnel onboarding, data harmonisation, sensitisation and claims administration.

“Our commitment does not end with today’s ceremony; we intend to build a responsive and enduring partnership,” he said.

He stressed that the success of the partnership would not be determined merely by the number of personnel registered or contributions remitted, but by the ability of the scheme to deliver timely assistance to workers who suffer occupational injuries.

“The success of this partnership will not be measured by the number of personnel registered or contributions remitted, but by whether an injured officer receives timely support and no eligible personnel is left behind,” he added.

In his remarks, the Commandant General of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, described the onboarding of the Corps’ personnel onto the scheme as a strategic step towards strengthening their welfare and occupational protection.

Audi, who was represented by the Deputy Commandant General, Technical Services, DCG Ibrahim Ningi, said the nature of the Corps’ responsibilities exposed its personnel to occupational hazards and injuries, making an effective social protection framework imperative.

He said the Corps plays a critical role in Nigeria’s internal security architecture through the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, disaster management, emergency response and the safeguarding of lives and property.

“Consequently, the welfare, safety and protection of our personnel must remain a priority. We recognise that the effectiveness of any security organisation is not determined solely by its operational capacity, but also by the extent to which it protects, motivates and provides adequate support for its workforce,” he said.

The Commandant General described the ECS as an important social protection intervention that provides compensation and support for workers who suffer work-related injuries, disabilities, occupational diseases or death.

Beyond its financial benefits, he said, the scheme promotes dignity, security and confidence among workers and their families.

He disclosed that the Corps considered its onboarding onto the scheme an institutional priority, adding that the sensitisation programme was designed to equip its Insurance Desk Officers with the knowledge required to handle registration, claims processing, reporting obligations and other operational requirements.

Audi directed participants to translate the knowledge acquired into practical results by serving as resource persons in their respective commands and formations.

He also charged relevant officers to maintain accurate personnel records, ensure timely submission of required information and establish effective communication channels with NSITF.

“We must move beyond sensitisation to actual implementation, ensuring that no eligible personnel is left out of the process,” he said.

He expressed confidence that sustained collaboration between NSITF and NSCDC would strengthen the Corps’ personnel welfare framework and contribute to a more secure, motivated and productive workforce.