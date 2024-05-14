Corruption allegations against the management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) are nothing but falsehood and the handiwork of extortionists, blackmailers, and detractors, says the Managing Director of the Fund, Maureen Allagoa, when she reacted to a statement by a civil society group, Anti-Corruption, Good Governance, and Human Rights Watch Network (AGHRWN), that the rot of corruption oozes in the agency under her watch.

She said that NSITF has nothing to hide and went on to say that the agency’s books are open for public scrutiny since she was appointed in 2023.

In a statement signed by the Fund’s General Manager, Corporate Affairs, Nwachukwu Godson, Allagoa, it was further said that there have been orchestrated waves of uninformed and baseless publications by phantom groups and persons sponsored to tarnish the image of NSITF.

She vowed that no amount of falsehood, blackmail, or threats would stop her management from taking the ongoing transformation of the agency along with the 8-Point Agenda of the Tinubu administration to fruition.

“We have nothing to hide, and our books have been open for public scrutiny since I was appointed as the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the NSITF in 2023.

“Upon appointment, my EXCO set a target whose thrust lies in the reform of the agency to fully implement the Employees Compensation Scheme.

“The truth is that the NSITF at the moment is probably one of the most scrutinised agencies of government, and no verdict of guilt has been established beyond the usual nebulous tattletales and beer parlour gossip that lack logic and facts.”

“Following petitions from Nigerians, among whom are those with genuine concerns and others with undisguised malfeasance, the anti-corruption agencies have been investigating those petitions but are yet to pin any wrongdoing on me or my EXCO.

“We, therefore, dare those behind these publications to make available to the public one proven case of corruption against the NSITF since I assumed office in February 2023.

“Urging the ICPC and EFCC to investigate the NSITF with an indictment in mind is an exercise in vain, for we fear no scrutiny.

“We went the extra mile to revive the anti-corruption unit in the fund, resourced them to effectively discharge their duty, and thereby primed all staff towards transparency.

“In the past year, the fund has held only one procurement process, apart from an ongoing one, which is for the procurement of internet-based information technology facilities, without which the day-to-day running of the fund will grind to a halt.

“We convened the Parastatals Tenders Board to endorse and transmit the same to the Ministerial Tenders Board to equally approve or reject.

“When a certain phoney Anti-Corruption, Good Governance, and Human Rights Watch Network accused the fund of “violating the public procurement process,” we wondered where and how.

“Even though we have restrained ourselves from descending into the vortex of recriminations with faceless persons and groups, there is no better time to call the bluff of these amorphous people.

“Prove your allegations, or stay away! Nigerians are not wet behind the ears or ripe for the picking. Nigerians are not gullible enough to buy into unsubstantiated, sweeping allegations punctuated with threats.

“Yesterday there was a deliberate distortion of facts about the N47 million payment, which the committee set up by the former Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Simon Lalong, investigated and found no wrongdoing.” She said.

She also said, “The detractors were not tired as they went on to allege that PAYE deductions as well as the National Housing Fund under the previous administration were not remitted to the appropriate bodies. This also failed at the consistent knocking of facts, as we showed evidence to the contrary.”

“Why have our translators not investigated hundreds of dependent and disability beneficiaries on our monthly payroll? Are they aware of the number of deceased dependents who are under the care of the NSITF until the last child graduates from a high school or attains the age of 21?

“What then is this “oozing corruption” as alleged by AGHRWN and cohorts? Is it true that, despite challenges, the NSITF has conducted 5,592 Occupational Safety and Health Awareness exercises in the last year to reduce accidents in workplaces across the nation?

“Is it that we dispensed social security benefits under different compensation packages to 20,531 beneficiaries in one year? For the benefit of critics, these first two steps of the employee’s compensation are interdependent or inversely proportional.

‘Topnotch occupational safety and health bring down the incidence of workplace accidents, resulting in a reduction in the amount paid out as claims and compensation.

“With all these achievements and more, I wonder why some people are determined to continue casting the NSITF in a bad light.”

AGHRWN, in a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Muhammed Adamu Usman, and Secretary, Babatunde Adekunle, called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Assembly, and the Attorney General of the Federation to direct anti-graft agencies to thoroughly investigate the current management of NSITF and prosecute those found faulty.

“It was described as oozing the rot of corruption in the Fund despite the sanitation against corruption done by the immediate past government.

The CSO said, “We will kickstart an action tagged “Free NSITF from Corruption” with a protest at the Abuja headquarters of the agency. It is an awareness campaign intended to rescue the agency from corruption and those perpetuating it.

“On the very day of the campaign, thousands of our members will converge at the Federal Secretariat, and the procession will first go to the Office of Attorney General of the Federation, the National Assembly, and then to NSITF headquarters.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE