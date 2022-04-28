NSITF calls for safe, healthy workplace for workers in Kaduna

The Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) department of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Kaduna branch, has taken sensitisation to the streets of Kaduna on the importance of a safe and healthy workplace for employers of labour and their workers.

The department, which was commemorating the ‘World Day for Safety and Health at work’, 2022, marked annually, was on a long walk, sharing flyers to every passer-by as they passed across their messages such as; ‘Health is wealth’, ‘Safety is First’, ‘Building a positive safety and Health culture’, among others.

Speaking shortly after the exercise, the Head of HSE, Abdulkadir Idris, said they are out to stress the need for the prevention of accidents and disease in the workplace as observed by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

He noted that when workers are protected and workplaces are efficient and productive, it will reduce absentees from work which will translate to productivity.

“It is morally right to ensure your workers returned home safe and healthy at the end of the working days, by protecting your workers, you will reduce absentees from work, it also reduces the downtime caused by illness and accident, it means less destruction and saves your business money.”

Also, the Principal Manager (Enforcement) NSITF, Ibrahim Abubakar Isah, explained that the day is marked yearly to educate workers on the need for safety in workplaces and each year comes with its theme.

He said the agency has a department that ensures Health safety and environment (HSE), which is solely responsible for educating workers and employees on the need for safety at work.

“We carry out visitation to organisations to ensure that their environment is safety compliance and they make sure that all those things that need to ensure safety are intact”.

He, therefore called on workers and employers to ensure that their environment is safety compliance, noting that the more employees feel safe; the more they perform better and are able to curtail instances of constant injuries that might limit productivity.

Similarly, the Safety Officer and Asst. Manager, NSITF, Yusuf Adamu Shamaki said the agency ensures the safety of workers by giving people enlightenment, carrying out occupational safety on health, audit and inspection to check their facilities and environment as well as check their safety while they work.

He added that in terms of the safety of workers in the state, Kaduna state is satisfactory as they also help in sensitizing and giving awareness in that direction.

