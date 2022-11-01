NSIPs: FG signs MoU with Save the Children International

Federal Government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Save the Children International as part of ongoing efforts aimed at ensuring effective implementation of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) across the country.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq who signed the MoU in Abuja, tasked all the Civil Society Organizations being engaged by the Ministry and other relevant stakeholders involved in the monitoring of NSIP to demonstrate patriotism.

So far, the Ministry directly engaged the services of 7,500 Independent Monitors (IMs) spread across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), who submit over 250,000 unique programme reports monthly.

Under the new arrangement, Save the Children International is expected to engage the services of 18 other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) that will provide third party monitoring of NSIPs.

She said: “You may recall that the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 with the mandate of lifting citizens out of poverty through a number of social interventions which include Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT), Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) and N-Power for job creation.

“I am sure you all realise that the need to closely monitor and evaluate these investments is an important component of the NSIP and its role in program implementation cannot be underrated.

“This is the Primary reason why the Ministry deliberately launched a strategy on M&E at many levels. At the local level, the Ministry engaged the services of 7,500 Independent Monitors (IMs) spread across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory.

“These 7,500 Independent Monitors are currently on the field monitoring the implementation of the NSIP. Every month over 250,000 unique programme reports are submitted by the Independent Monitors.

“To further foster accountability, transparency and effectiveness, through this M&E strategy, I directed for the engagement of Civil Society Organizations as an additional layer of close monitoring.

“After vigorous engagement with several Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), it was agreed to partnership with Save The Children International. Save the Children International is a well-recognised NGO that supports several social protection programmes in Nigeria.

“Through this partnership, Save the Children International will engage the services of 18 other Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to provide third party monitoring of NSIPs. These CSOs will provide independent reports on NSIPs in the states they deliver their support.

“Furthermore, they will provide additional capacity building to the Independent Monitors as well as carry out spot checks in locations of the NSIP Implementation.

“Today we conclude a long process of vigorous review of this partnership strategy for engagement and the finalization of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reviewed and harmonized by the legal teams of both parties.

“I am therefore delighted to officially endorse this partnership document to enable the onboarding of Third-Party Civil Society Organizations as an additional layer of monitoring for the National Social Investment Programme.





“I hereby passionately appeal to the Civil Society Organizations being engaged today and any other relevant stakeholders involved in the monitoring of NSIP to take this duty patriotically and as part of their contribution to nation building.

“I believe that our cooperation will unfailingly hasten the effectiveness of the NSIP to achieve Mr. President’s directive on lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty by 2030,” she noted.

