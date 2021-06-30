NSIPs: FG employs 222 independent monitors in Zamfara 

By Kehinde Akintola – Abuja
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq. (FILE PHOTO)

No fewer than 222 Nigerians have been employed as Independent Monitor of the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) in Zamfara State.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who performed the ceremony on Wednesday flagged off the distribution of Engagement Letters and Tablets to 222 trained  Independent Monitors of the National Social Investment Programme in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) was created by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 to lift citizens out of poverty through a number of Social Interventions which include the Job Creation Programme (N-Power), National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP), Conditional Cash Transfer Programme (CCT) and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

While distributing the Tablets and Engagement letters at the Gusau Command Guest House Kaura, the Minister charged the Independent Monitors to use the devices which have been equipped for the purpose of monitoring activities of the Social Investment Programmes of the Federal Government.

“The Application allows the Ministry to have visibility up to the local government level. It will guide us in ensuring that the programmes are working in line with their objectives, and also task the states to ensure they meet up with their deliverables towards effective implementation of the Programmes.

“Essentially, it will help us deliver on our mandate and contribute to Mr. President’s vision of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.”

According to her, each Independent Monitor will be assigned to monitor a designated number of beneficiaries of the National Social Investment Programme and each will be paid a monthly stipend of N30,000, based on 80% of their deliverables which qualifies them to earn their stipends.

