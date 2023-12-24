The National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA) is set to partner with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to harmonize and integrate the database of beneficiaries.

The National Coordinator and CEO, NSIPA, Hajiya Halima Shehu stated this in Abuja, during a working visit to the Director General/CEO of NIMC, Engineer Abisoye Coker-Odusote.

The NSIPA Chief Executive Officer noted that the purpose of the meeting was to foster dialogue and explore potential areas of collaboration between NSIPA and NIMC for accountability in the distribution of funds by leveraging the rich national database compiled by NIMC and to streamline and enhance the implementation of NSIPA’s social intervention programs.

She said: “My purpose for this meeting amongst other things is to foster strategic significance of collaborative efforts between NSIPA and NIMC in harnessing data-driven methodologies to ensure the effective delivery of social intervention programs.

“I am certain that this collaboration will strengthen NSIPA’s commitment to leveraging innovative partnerships and resources to create impactful initiatives that uplift communities and individuals nationwide,” she said.

In his remarks, Engineer Abisoye Coker-Odusote assured of the Commission’s readiness to work with NSIPA in the area of utilizing the Commission’s database to facilitate more efficient targeted, precise identification, and better coverage of beneficiaries across various socio-economic segments.

It is noteworthy to emphasize that the National Social Investment Programme Agency is the face of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and a tool to eradicate poverty in Nigeria.

“Putting this in cognizance, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, Hajiya Halima Shehu is committed to exploring collaborative opportunities and initiatives in alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

