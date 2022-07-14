The Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Umaru Faruk has said that the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) introduced by the Federal Government was created with the mandate to take Nigerians out of poverty.

She identified the number of social interventions to include the Npower, Conditional Cash Transfer, Home Grown School Feeding Programs and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Program.

The Minister while flagging off the training/onboarding of 300 Stream II Independent Monitors of NSIP held in Owerri, on Thursday, said the independent monitors are responsible for monitoring the programmes in the community, schools, households, market clusters to ensure that the primary objectives of NSIP are achieved.

Mrs Faruk represented at the occasion by Mrs Chinenye Nwabuogu recalled the official flagging off of stream 1 program at Abuja which had 4454 Independent Monitors trained and equipped to carry out their assignment.

While describing the Independent Monitors as a very important component arm of the NSIP, the Minister hinted on the need for closer and adequate monitoring to ensure success.

The Minister while advising them to listen attentively during the training, warned the monitors not to engage in intimidating or harassing any beneficiaries.

She said: “no intimidation of beneficiaries by the independent monitors would be accepted.”

She insisted that both the officials of DSS and EFCC are working with the program adding that any independent monitor found culpable will be handed over to relevant authorities.

In her remark, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in Imo State, Princess Rabiuo Ibrahim said that the programme being introduced by the Federal Government is designed to uplift the people out of poverty.

She advised the independent monitors to use the opportunity of training to acquire the necessary knowledge that would help them to execute the programme of the Federal Government.

She assured of the government’s readiness to help in the implementation of the programme after training to ensure success.

The Commissioner thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his initiative in creating the program aimed at impacting positively the lives of the people.

She equally thanked the Minister whom she said had brought a lot of changes in the Ministry since the programme was taken off from the office of the Vice President.





The commissioner commended the State Governor Hope Uzodimma for domesticating the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in the State for the First time.

The high point was the presentation of certificates and working tools to the independent monitors.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NSIP created to lift Nigerians… NSIP created to lift Nigerians…