NSIP: 247 trainees equipped with starter packs in North-East 

A total of 247 youths from the North-East sub-region have been trained and equipped with starter packs in the N-Skills Programme of the Federal Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Investment.

The beneficiaries were drawn from the North Eastern states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.

While speaking at the graduation ceremony held in Bauchi on Wednesday, the Deputy Director, Research, Planning and Statistics of the Ministry, Ali Garba said that the N-Skills beneficiaries were trained for six weeks on various trades.

He also said that they were trained on two skills; Aluminum Assembling and Fabrication, and Vulcanizing, saying that the beneficiaries would be deployed to Master Craft trainers for an apprenticeship.

According to him, “The successful weeks training is over today; however, the youths will be deployed to master Craft trainers for six months apprenticeship. 190 were trained on Aluminum Assembling and Fabrication while 57 were trained to be vulcanizing”.

Ali Garba added that “The small sum of N10,000 will be given to each of the trained during apprenticeship for six months.”

He also said that all the trainees were mentored on life skills and self-development to ensure judicious use of the starter packs.





The N-Skills is part of the non-graduate component of the N-Power programme introduced in 2020 in furtherance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the restructuring of NSIP.

Processes have been instituted by the Ministry to institutionalize the NSIP and to make it more impactful on the economy and to reach citizens which is consistent with the national aspiration of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

The N-Skills is based on a certification system and accreditation of practical training provided through the informal apprenticeship System anchored by Master Craft Persons (MCPs) and the formal training system including using the Community Skills Development Centres (COSDECs) in many States.

The programme aims to improve the quality and relevance of skills delivered using a certification system and to ease the transition of target beneficiaries to full-time skilled employment, self-employment and/or further their education.

It targets marginalized and disadvantaged populations, including those with primary or no-formal education which is in line with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) for the development, classification and recognition of skills, knowledge and competencies acquired by individuals, irrespective of where and how the training or skill is acquired. It will help in bridging the gap in demand for standard and market-relevant skills.

The Ministry N-Skills programme with the tooling and training of 6,475 youths selected from the 36 States and FCT on Smart Phone Repairs and Services in 2021.

Given the job creation potential of the programme, the Ministry introduced new trades under Pilot 2 of the programme to create more opportunities for the teeming youths.

According to him, ‘We are currently onboarding 23,991 N-Skills beneficiaries for the training on 11 trades: i.e. Auto-mechanic, Leatherworks and Shoe making, Smart Devices, Welding & Fabrication, Aluminum Assembly & Fabrication, Carpentry, Plumbing & Piping, Electrical Installations, Agency Banking, Tailoring & Embroidery, Baking & Cosmetology, Fish Farming and Jewelry-Making & Wire Works.”

Ali Garba added that” Today we are concluding the 6 weeks in-centre training of N-Skills (Pilot 2) beneficiaries in Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi centre. In the past six weeks, 247 unemployed youths from the 6 states in the North East geopolitical zone (comprising 190 for Aluminum Assembly& Fabrication and 57 for Vulcanizing) have been given opportunity to learn and develop competencies in trades of their choice. “

ĆHaving completed this training, you will be attached directly to Master Craft Persons (MCPs) in the trade for a 6-month apprenticeship. The MCPs are masters of smartphone repairs and are also trained and certified by NBTE. This attachment would enable you to have a work-based learning experience. During this six-month attachment period, your performance will be assessed and examined by the NBTE and NABTEB” he stressed.

He said that “This will lead to the issuance of NBTE certificates to those that meet the minimum requirements. I hope all of you will work hard to meet these requirements. The Ministry will pay a monthly stipend of N10,000.00 to each beneficiary for a duration of 6 months.”

The N-Skills programme is designed to train, tool and transition beneficiaries into the labour market to optimize employment opportunities. In addition to the in-centre and the 6 months apprenticeship, each beneficiary of the programme is given a starter pack that would enable him or her to start a business in his/her chosen trade.

“I urge you to, therefore, take this opportunity very seriously to have a positive change in your lives by engaging in income-generating and productive activities,” he concluded.