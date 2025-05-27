NSIB to release final report on Port Harcourt helicopter crash before end of 2025

The Director General of the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), Capt Alex Badeh Jr, has disclosed that the final report on the helicopter crash that occurred in Port Harcourt on October 24, 2024, will be made public before the end of 2025.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Newsnight programme on Monday, Badeh said, “We’ve gotten to the bottom of it. The final report should be out sometime this year but we pretty much have an idea of what happened.”

The helicopter, with registration number 5N-BQG, was operated by East Wind Aviation and contracted by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). It crashed along the waterways in Port Harcourt shortly after taking off from the Port Harcourt Military Base (DNPM), en route to the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN oil rig.

Eight persons, including two crew members and six passengers, were onboard. Only five bodies were recovered following the tragic incident.

