NSIB releases preliminary report on in-flight door separation involving T7-SEI in Abuja

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has released its Preliminary Report on the accident involving a Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft, with nationality and registration marks T7-SEI, operated by Triton Aviation Limited, following the in-flight separation of its Passenger-Crew Door during initial climb after take-off from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (DNAA), Abuja, on 15 October 2026.

A statement issued on Thursday, signed by the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh, said the aircraft, operating as DWC052, was conducting a non-scheduled flight from Abuja to Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, with nine persons on board, comprising two flight crew members, one cabin crew member and six passengers.

At approximately 17:19 local time, during the initial climb, the NSIB said, the flight crew observed an abnormal increase in cabin altitude and suspected a pressurisation issue.

“The captain subsequently instructed the cabin crew to double-check the main cabin door”, the NSIB added.

“As the cabin crew approached the Passenger-Crew Door to carry out the inspection, the door opened and subsequently detached from the aircraft.The flight crew declared an emergency and coordinated with Abuja Air Traffic Control (ATC) for an immediate return to the airport. The aircraft landed safely on Runway 22 at approximately 17:34 local time”.

“All nine occupants disembarked without injury. The aircraft sustained substantial damage.Following notification of the occurrence on the same day, the NSIB immediately deployed investigators to the site to search for and recover the detached door, and commenced post-occurrence assessments.

“The detached door was subsequently recovered from a cornfield in Gui Village, Abuja Municipal Area Council, approximately five miles southwest of the airport”, the Bureau stated.