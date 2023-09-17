The Nigeria Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has disclosed that the Agency has recorded over 82 air accidents between 2005 and 2023.

Speaking at the just concluded African Aviation Summit in Abuja, the Director General of the Agency, Engr. Akin Olateru, said within the period, the country has issued about 260 recommendations.

According to a statement by James Odaudu, the DG explained that between 2005 and 2023, 78 accidents and serious incidents have occurred in the country, with four incidents in the Safety Bulletin amounting to 82, while 260 safety recommendations have been issued by the Agency.

He further stated that within the same period, an additional 12 incidents were captured in the Safety Bulletin, totalling 272 safety recommendations.

Olateru noted that the safety recommendations and their appreciable implementation and enforcement were largely responsible for the safety successes recorded since the inception of the current NSIB administration.

The DG said before this period “there were 154 accidents, 46 of which were fatal between 1948 and 2005, with a total fatality rate of 1,445 passengers.

Initially, the Civil Aviation Department (CAD) of the Ministry of Aviation handled aviation occurrence investigations as well as Airworthiness Certification.

This created the peculiar challenge of the Regulator also being the Investigator.

How could the Regulator be expected to objectively investigate herself and hold herself accountable in cases where contributing causes of occurrences were traced to poor or non-existent regulatory oversight and enforcement by her?” he asked.

He explained that “It was becoming clear that we had to re-jig our Aviation safety regulations and Accident Investigation and bring them to par with relevant ICAO annexes and international best practices.”

The NSIB said the evolving approach to air safety includes the separation of investigative from regulatory Functions, granting autonomy and investigative independence to the Investigator (NSIB), and emphasising the early release of Accident Reports.





Others are Synergy between regulators (NCAA) and investigators (NSIB) in the monitoring and enforcement of Safety recommendations; MOUs for collaboration with neighbouring countries to help with investigations; and sharing of facilities and information.

