NSIB enhances transportation safety with new regulatory frameworks

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing transportation safety across all modes in Nigeria – air, marine, rail, and other forms of land transport.

With its expanded mandate as enshrined in the NSIB Act 2022, the Bureau is pioneering a new era of multimodal safety oversight, underpinned by globally recognised investigative practices and a clear mission: to prevent accidents by learning from them.

A release signed by Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, states that the agency is already finalising two critical regulatory frameworks: the NSIB Casualty Investigation Regulations for the Maritime Mode of Transport and the Rail and Track Accident Investigation Regulations for the Rail sector.

According to her, “These instruments are tailored to Nigeria’s operating realities while drawing strength from international best practices.”

The Director General/CEO of NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jnr. said that the goal of the new initiative is not merely to investigate accidents, but to ensure that every finding and every safety recommendation becomes a cornerstone for safer transportation in Nigeria.

The NSIB, therefore, calls on stakeholders to begin proactively building internal capacity for the adoption and implementation of the NSIB safety recommendations.

The NSIB’s commitment to safety is evident in its adoption of a harmonised, mode-agnostic approach, creating a unified culture of safety across the nation’s transport infrastructure.

