NSIB begins probe into crash-landing of training aircraft in Ilorin

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the crash-landing of a Diamond training aircraft operated by the Aviation Training School in Ilorin, Kwara state.

According to a statement by Mrs Bimbo Olawumi Oladeji, the Director Public Affairs and Family Assistance, the crash-landing of training aircraft occurred at 17:28 local time on May 23, 2025, during a simulated instrument approach on Runway 05 at Ilorin International Airport.

“The aircraft veered off the runway and came to a stop on the grass verge. Two occupants were on board. Both sustained serious injuries and were swiftly evacuated to a medical facility, coordinated by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

“In response, the NSIB Go-Team is currently preparing to depart from Abuja to Ilorin to conduct on-site investigations” the statement explained.

The stated that “the team will secure the site, collect physical evidence, interview witnesses, and retrieve operational data to establish the cause and contributing factors of the incident”.

Reacting to the incident, the statement said the Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., stated that: “Our thoughts are with the injured, and we commend the swift medical and emergency response. Now, our focus is on understanding exactly what went wrong.

“Every investigation is an opportunity to improve safety. We are deploying our team to Ilorin to ensure that no detail is overlooked.”

NSIB cautioned the public and media to avoid speculation and to await verified updates. NSIB remains committed to ensuring a thorough, independent, and professional investigation that supports ongoing efforts to enhance aviation safety in Nigeria.

