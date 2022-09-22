NSIA: NEC okays new nominees for MD post, 2 directors

With the tenure of Uche Orji, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) expiring at the end of this month, the National Economic Council (NEC) led by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has approved a new nominee for the position.

This followed a presentation to the council in its virtual meeting on Thursday by Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed.

The NSIA (Establishment) Act, 2011 provides that all appointments of individuals into the board of directors shall be made by the President on the recommendations of the Minister of Finance, who shall consult with the NEC.

At the meeting, the minister called on the NEC to note that following the notification of the expiration of the tenures of the MD/CEO, she constituted the Executive Nomination Committee (ENC) to fill the vacant positions after

After the NEC noted that the Orji’s will expire on September 30, 2022, the

Finance Minister presented the outcome of the search to fill the positions of NSIA MD/CEO and two Executive Directors, which are also becoming vacant with the expiration of the terms of the current holders.

A statement issued by the vice president’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, affirmed names of the nominees were presented, and NEC gave its endorsement to the President for his approval.

However, the statement was silent on the names of the nominees, which would now be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for his approval and appointment.

The NEC also received briefings on the need for states to adopt strategies to step up service delivery in the grassroots and also on how to mitigate flood disasters this season.

The Governor of Ekiti State and outgoing Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, lauded the Vice President under who he said the Council has done a lot to ensure that the country is a true federation.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Fayemi said having served in previous NEC and longer than most current members, he could affirm that Osinbajo’s leadership has been outstanding, adding that the Council has never had the kind of leadership that the vice president has provided.

He hoped that such leadership of NEC would be maintained going forward.

Addressing the vice president, Governor Fayemi said: “I want to particularly express my own gratitude to you for your leadership over the last four years that has re-energised this Economic Council in a manner that we have not seen in a long time. In fact, I should say over the last seven years, but I have been privileged to be part of it in the last four years.

“And I have been part of all the National Economic Council’s proceedings before your time, but I can say without any shadow of a doubt that the energy, the focus, the results over the last 4 years are due to no other reason than your extraordinary leadership of this Council.”

In his response, the Vice President commended the outgoing Ekiti State Governor, who was attending his last NEC meeting today, especially in his role as Chair of the NGF and noted his “informed and patriotic contributions” to the work of the NEC.

The vice president also commended the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Budget and Planning who serves as Council Secretary, Mrs Olusola Idowu as she retires from public service.

According to the Vice President “we like to commend her leadership and great contribution to make the Council work orderly and well-resourced over the years.”

He also prayed for her, that she would continue to render great service both nationally and globally.

The Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom, Mr Moses Frank Ekpo, also commended the Osinbajo’sleadership of the Council and paid tributes also to the outgoing NGF Chairman for ably leading the Forum.

FG Alone Can’t Fund Education Adequately — Minister

NSIA: NEC okays new nominees for MD post, 2 directors

EDITORIAL: The Killer Floods

NSIA: NEC okays new nominees for MD post, 2 directors

NSIA: NEC okays new nominees for MD post, 2 directors