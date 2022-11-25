NSF: Edo Govt charges Athletes on Drug Abuse

With less than 72 hours to the commencement of the 2022 National Sports Festival held in Asaba, Delta State between Monday, November 28 through December 10 2022, the chairman of the Edo Sports Commission, Mr Yussuf Alli has charged Athletes to the Festival to shun the temptation of drug Abuse during the game.

Speaking at a well-attended meeting with Athletes at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium premises on Friday, Mr Alli advised the Athletes to refrain from buying drugs from patent medicine stores as that may lead to the use of prohibited drugs that could ruin their careers.

Alli who recalled how self-medication has ruined the career of many Athletes in the time past however noted that the state sports commission has a number of qualified medical personnel who could attend to any of their health issues.

Thanking coaches and handlers of various sports Associations for taking it upon themselves to camp Athletes even when money was yet to be released by the government, the chairman maintained that in due time, whatever is accrued to them in terms of welfare would be given to them immediately money is made available.

He charged them to be disciplined, shun rumour mongering and works as a team so as to achieve the desired result at the game.

On rewards for medalists, the chairman noted that proper documentation to spelt out what each and every medalist would get is being worked out by the commission so as to avoid the pit-fall of short-changing some medalists at the end of the competition.

According to the chairman, “because of what l have observed in the past on how medalists are short-changed during rewards, we are going to ensure that before we leave for Asaba on Tuesday, we are going to pen proper written document that will contain what to get as a Gold, Silver or Bronze medalist for both government and the commission to sign”.

On monitoring of medals, the chairman challenged the state sports monitoring team to be alive to their responsibility on monitoring activities as over 29 medals were stolen in connivance with some of Edo state sports officials during the last sports festival hosted here in Benin.” Alli emphasised.

