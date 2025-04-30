NSE set to intervene in public infrastructure in Kwara

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Offa Branch, Kwara State, has announced that it will embark on projects involving direct engineering interventions in public infrastructure, such as rural electrification, water systems, and road maintenance.

Speaking after being sworn in as the pioneer chairman of the NSE Offa Branch, former Supervisory Councillor in the Offa Local Government, Engineer Abdulfatai Yusuf, stated that engineers in the ancient town are positioning the NSE as a think tank for sustainable development.

“As engineers, we must move from theory to practical impact. Our nation is grappling with infrastructural decay, technological dependence and brain drain. It’s time for homegrown engineers to rise to the challenge. Here in Offa, and by extension Kwara South, we intend to create a robust engineering ecosystem—one that encourages innovation, supports young talents, and offers practical solutions to community challenges.”

He emphasised that his administration would prioritise capacity building, STEM education outreach, partnerships with local government, and the promotion of engineering entrepreneurship, especially among young graduates.

“This branch will not just be a gathering of professionals. We are positioning NSE Offa as a think tank for sustainable development. Our projects will include mentoring programmes, skill development workshops, and direct engineering interventions in public infrastructure such as rural electrification, water systems, and road maintenance.”

Yusuf, who called on governments at all levels to involve indigenous engineers in national planning and the execution of infrastructure projects, urged the government to formulate policies that would reduce foreign dominance in sectors where local expertise is underutilised.

“Nigerian engineers are not short of talent; what we need is trust, opportunities, and investment. Let us stop exporting contracts and importing problems.”

Yusuf currently serves as the Manager of the Technology Incubation Centre in Ilorin under the Federal Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology.

The election of the new NSE Chairman took place during the branch’s maiden Annual General Meeting (AGM) and inauguration ceremony, held at the Offa Descendants Union (ODU) Secretariat, National Headquarters.

The AGM was presided over by the President of the NSE, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, who was represented by Engr. Joseph Sunday Adebayo, former Vice President (North Central) of the Society and supervisor of the election.

The electoral process was overseen by Engr. (Dr) Waheed Balogun, who chaired the electoral committee.

The newly elected executive council members include:

Engr. Abdulfatai Kolawole Yusuf – Chairman Engr. Ogundele Samuel Olugbenga – Vice Chairman Engr. Mukaila Abiola Anifowose – General Secretary Engr. Bello Omoniyi Ismail – Treasurer Engr. Orilonise Abdulafeez Olanrewaju – Publicity Secretary Engr. Akinjobi Tolulope Margaret – Financial Secretary Engr. Abdulmajeed Bolaji Olahan – Technical Secretary Engr. Odeniyi Oyeyemi Michael – Assistant Technical Secretary Engr. Bamidele Hammed Adekunle – Ex-Officio II Engr. Lateef Bello – Ex-Officio I

The formation of the NSE Offa Branch was approved in November 2024 during the National Council meeting of the Nigerian Society of Engineers. This establishment is expected to serve as a catalyst for professional engineering practice and infrastructure development across Kwara South and its environs.

