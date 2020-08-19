NSE Oluyole Branch holds AGM, sod-turning ceremony

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Oluyole branch, marked its third anniversary with the sod-turning ceremony of the permanent secretariat of the branch.

Delivering his speech on the occasion, national president, NSE, Babagana Muhammed, who was represented by a past chairman of Ibadan branch, Bola Olowe, called on members the Oluyole branch to work together to uplift professional excellence in the state.

Commending the branch for the landmark achievement, Babagana also charged members to do more in the area of professional development.

Speaking earlier, the branch chairman, Abdulrasaq Jimoh, said the branch had contributed in no small measure to the mentoring of engineering graduates of the branch.

According to him, the new secretariat, located at the main Oluyole Estate, which will be known as Oluyole Branch Engineering Resource Centre, would serve as a catalyst for the development of NSE members, especially young engineers.

In their goodwill messages, a national exco member, Mojirade Oloruntoba; immediate past chairman of the branch, Ademola Agoro; past branch chairman of NSE, Sam Adeleke; branch chairmen in Oyo State, who delegated Dr Wasiu Ajagbe and Olayinka Alli, all lauded the Oluyole branch for the giant strides.

Chairman on the occasion, Chief Olalere Adigun of Sahara Engineering, represented by his son, Dotun Adigun; chairman, Governing Board of Ibadan Polytechnic, Professor Adekunle Akinyemi; chairman, Ibadan West Local Government Area, represented by the secretary of the local government, Chief Salaudeen Kamarudeen; the General Manager, Ibadan Properties Development Authority; chairman, Land Committee of NSE Oluyole, Oluyemi Morakinyo all praised the branch for the feat.

Also, the Oluyole branch had its annual general meeting and general election of new executive members for 2020/ 2021 professional year.

The newly-elected executives of NSE Oluyole are chairman, Abdulrasaq Jimoh; vice chairman, Yomi Oyerinde; general secretary, Ganiyu Okunlola; assistant general secretary, Adetayo Gbadegesin; technical secretary, Jude Ugwuoke; assistant technical secretary Faith Chukwuma; financial secretary, Adebayo Olanlege; treasurer, Ifeoluwa Adedeji; publicity secretary, Olaide Adegbayo; ex-officio I (IPC), Ademola Agoro; ex-officio II, Saheed Busari; membership secretary, Ademola Adejumobi.

