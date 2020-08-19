NSE Oluyole branch donates training equipment to First Technical University

As part of its responsibilities to develop young engineers and engineering trainees, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Oluyole branch, in collaboration with Automation and Engineering Academy Ibadan, donated training equipment to the First Technical University, Ibadan.

The event took place in the main conference room of the university on August 13.

In his remarks, chairman, NSE Oluyole branch, Abdulrasaq Jimoh, emphasised the fact that the NSE Oluyole branch is building on a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with the institution about three years ago.

He added that the donation of the equipment was aimed at making the products of the institution thoroughbred and self-reliant, as the equipment will serve practical training purposes so as to achieve the desired objective.

Responding, the vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Ayobami Salami, thanked NSE Oluyole branch, adding that the MoU signed with the professional body had proven to be unique from day one.

He said the tertiary institution had benefitted immensely from the MoU in different ways, among which is the connection of the university to the national grid through the effort of the immediate past chairman of the branch, Ademola Agoro.

He also expressed happiness that Tech-U came first in the last tertiary institutions’ competition organised by the NSE Oluyole branch, thanking the professional body for its continuous support and expressing confidence in the branch to always be its frontline partner.

The VC, however, requested more adjunct staff from the professional body.

To familiarise the donated equipment to the institution authority and subsequently to the students, Mr Enoch Ajani from Automation and Engineering Academy, later identified each of the items and its uses.

On the entourage of the NSE Oluyole branch’s chairman, Abdulrasaq Jimoh, were Yomi Oyerinde, vice-chairman; Ganiyu Okunlola, general secretary;

Dr Taiwo Oyedemi, chairman Engineering Research Development & Industrial Collaboration Committee of the branch.

Also, on the team were Mrs Funmi Abioye, Mr Afolabi Kehinde, Mr Enoch Ajani and Mr Sola Arigbede, who all represented Automation and Engineering Academy, Podo, Ibadan.

