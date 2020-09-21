NSE: Investors move 196.1 million shares on positive trade

The Nigerian equities market opens the week on a positive note, howbeit on the marginal increase.

Basically, the benchmark All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) went up by 0.01 per cent to close at 25,574.35 basis points as equities investors exchanged 196.12 million units, valued at N1.73 billion and exchanged in 3,542 deals on Monday.

Also, the equities market capitalisation closed at N13.37 trillion after adding N929 million. Accordingly, the Month-to-Date gain and Year-to-Date loss were flat at one per cent and -4.7 per cent respectively.

Market sentiment, as measured by the market breadth, was, however, negative as nine tickers gained relative to 16 losers. Champion Breweries and Redstar Express recorded the largest losses of the day having depreciated by ten per cent and 9.2 per cent respectively.

Presco led the gainers after its share price moved from N49 to N49.9, adding 90 kobo or 1.84 per cent. Also, UACN increased from N6.05 to N6.4, adding 35 kobo or 5.79 per cent. MTN Nigeria moved from N120 to N120.1, adding 10 kobo or 0.08 per cent.

International Breweries rose from N3.3 to N3.4, up by 10 kobo or 3.03 per cent, while GTBank Plc rallied from N25.35 to N25.4, up by five kobo or 0.20 per cent.

The sectoral performance was mixed, following gains in the Insurance and Consumer Goods indices gained and loss in the Banking index. The Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices were flat.

The total volume of trades increased by 1.4 per cent to 196.12 million units, valued at N1.73 billion with FBN Holdings been the most traded stock by volume at 43.39 million units, while MTN Nigeria was the most trade stock by value at N769.68 million.

