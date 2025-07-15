NSE confers Fellowship award on Oyo LG boss

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has conferred the Fellowship (FNSE) award on the Executive Chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Engineer Akeem Olatunji.

The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala (FNSE), conferred the honour on Monday, 14th July.

The body also conferred the prestigious Fellowship of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE) on other distinguished professionals.

The event brought together top engineering minds, government officials, industry stakeholders, and members of the NSE from across the country to celebrate the new fellows for their outstanding contributions to the engineering profession and public service.

Engr. Oguntala, in her address, described the conferment as a recognition of excellence, integrity, and commitment to national development through engineering innovation and leadership.

She emphasised the importance of leveraging engineering expertise in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructural development challenges.

Engr. Olatunji, in his brief remarks while addressing newsmen, expressed gratitude to the NSE for the honour.

Olatunji, an alumnus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, dedicated the Fellowship award to the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, who is also a recipient of the honour, and to the people of Oluyole Local Government.

He particularly thanked the Governor for his visionary leadership, which he said has been a source of inspiration and motivation for him and others in the ‘Omituntun political dynasty’.

Olatunji also expressed profound gratitude to Otunba Seye Famojuro, Governor Makinde’s confidant and political associate, for his unrelenting support, which he said has continued to propel his administration in Oluyole Local Government in the right direction, to the satisfaction of political stakeholders and the people of the Council.

He reaffirmed his commitment to good governance and infrastructural development at the grassroots, noting that his background in engineering continues to shape his approach to leadership and service delivery.

Other recipients at the ceremony included senior engineers from various sectors—public and private—who were acknowledged for their years of meritorious service, technical contributions, and commitment to the advancement of engineering practice in Nigeria.

Also present at the event was the Pro-Chancellor of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, Professor Deji Omole, along with other eminent personalities from Oyo State.

