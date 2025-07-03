NSE calls for support of Nigerian engineers in building nation

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) have called on the government to give support to engineers in building the nation.

This call was made on Wednesday during the Turning of sod and foundation laying ceremony of the new office complex of the NSE Ibadan branch.

The office complex, which is named after the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, is meant to be constructed within the premises of the NSE secretariat at Kolapo Ishola GRA, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Speaking, the President, NSE, Margaret Oguntala, explained that the government must be intentional in supporting engineers for the growth of Nigeria, adding that only Nigerian engineers can build Nigeria for its citizens.

She further added that Nigeria as a country will not be able to develop the capacity of its engineers if its engineers are not allowed to express their competence, display their knowledge and skills in the construction of infrastructural projects in the country.

She said, “As the President of the NSE, today’s programme gladdens my heart because engineering is about excellence and building of the nation and not just the construction of edifices. For the fact that the Ibadan branch is the premier branch of NSE. I am very happy with the plan to construct a new office complex. This effort is commendable, and I believe that this project will serve as an innovation hub for the development of Nigeria.

“The government must be intentional in supporting Engineers for Nigeria to grow because it is only Nigeria Engineers that can build Nigeria for Nigerians, so unless we have the opportunity to express our competence and display the knowledge that we have and skills in construction of infrastructure projects, we will not be able to develop the capacity of Nigerian engineers while the country will not be prosperous.”

In his speech, the Chairman, NSE, Ibadan branch, Ibraheem Bello, stated that the new office complex is aimed at fostering engineering excellence, collaboration, innovation and professional growth.

He noted that the complex is named after the Oyo state governor, in recognition of his contributions to the growth and development of the state and as well as his support to the engineering profession.

Bello, however, noted that the building is meant to be a home of excellence and engineering in the state.

He said, “Today, we are not just breaking ground, we are laying the foundation for the future. This new office complex is a long-awaited dream that will provide a permanent and befitting home for our branch, a place that will foster engineering excellence, collaboration, innovation and professional growth

“This significant milestone is the result of many years of planning, perseverance and the collective sacrifices of our members, past leaders and stakeholders. We are deeply grateful for the privilege to be part of this defining moment in the history of our branch.”

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

