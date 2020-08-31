NSE appoints advisory committee for new products

THE Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the appointment of its cycle two Product Advisory Committees across different product lines – Equities, Fixed Income, Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and Derivatives.

The Committees were made up of renowned professionals with expertise, experience and footprint in local and global financial markets who will support and advise The Exchange on emerging trends in the areas of product development and market structure. They will also be tasked with the responsibility of recommending strategic initiatives that will boost market liquidity, deepen and develop the Nigerian capital market.

Speaking on the development, the Chief Executive Officer, NSE, Mr Oscar Onyema, noted that, “The Exchange is resolute in its ambition to become Africa’s preferred multi-asset securities exchange. We have, therefore, constituted these Product Advisory Committees to leverage the vast experience, diverse viewpoints and extensive networks of financial market technocrats to further strengthen and deepen our market. We are confident that the Committees will discharge their duties excellently to help us meet the needs of both local and international stakeholders while making The Exchange globally competitive.”

Chaipersons of the Product Advisory Committees who will serve for a two-year term are: Mrs. Hajara Adeola, Fixed Income; Mr Wale Agbeyangi, Equities ; Mr. Cliff Weber, ETFs; and Mr. Charlie Rubin, Derivatives.

The Exchange recognised and applauded the efforts of outgoing members of the Committees whose tenure has now come to an end, while looking forward to working with the new members.

