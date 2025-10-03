NSE advocates state-led rural electrification to boost power supply

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has urged the full implementation of state-driven rural electrification programmes, saying such initiatives could accelerate access to power and reduce the country’s dependence on the federal grid.

The call was made in Abuja on Friday during the 29th edition of the NSE October Lecture, themed “Evaluating Nigeria’s Power Sector Reform 2005–2023: A Quantitative Analysis of Technical Performance and Regulatory Impact.”

Delivering the keynote address, former NSE President (2022–2023), Mr. Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, said the 2023 Electricity Act created new opportunities for states to take greater responsibility for their electricity needs.

“I am advocating for state rural electrification programmes across all 36 states and the FCT, in addition to the Nigerian Electricity Commission,” he said.

“In the U.S., where I did all my regulatory trainings, every state has a public utilities commission, while the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is at the centre, managing all interstate businesses and large hydro plants. Beyond that, even small villages can form cooperatives to generate electricity for themselves with the resources they have. That is the model we should adopt.”

Gidari-Wudil said unreliable electricity remained one of the country’s most pressing infrastructure gaps, with wide implications for economic growth and industrial competitiveness. Although reforms since 2005 had encouraged private sector participation, broadened regulatory frameworks, and increased installed generation capacity, he noted that Nigeria was still struggling to achieve a reliable and affordable supply.

He listed persistent challenges such as political interference in tariff setting, inadequate infrastructure, and a power market that remains financially unsustainable. According to him, electricity failures result in annual economic losses of about $50 billion, with manufacturers among the hardest hit as many rely heavily on diesel generators.

Consumer satisfaction has also remained low, he added, with more than half of Nigerians saying they had not directly benefited from the reforms.

“Tariff reforms like the Service-Based Tariff have improved revenue but not necessarily service delivery, as monitoring remains weak,” Gidari-Wudil said.

Looking ahead, he called for reform models to be tailored to local contexts, stronger regulatory capacity, transparent subsidies, and deeper community-level engagement. “If we want electricity, we have to do the right thing,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Kola Adesina, Group Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, emphasised the importance of private sector investment in the sector. Represented by Godwin Emmanuel, Head of Generation at Sahara Power, Adesina said: “The reforms of yesterday must therefore evolve into the reforms of tomorrow. They must be reforms that inspire investor confidence, encourage technological adoption, and ultimately serve the Nigerian people.”

He added that the success of the power sector depended on consistent policies, respect for contractual agreements, and the creation of a conducive investment climate. “We will continue to invest, innovate, and collaborate because we believe that Nigeria’s future is bright and that with collective effort, indeed, there will be light,” he said.

The NSE President and Chairman-in-Council, Mrs. Margaret Oguntala, described the lecture as timely, saying its theme aligned with ongoing national debates about sustainable electricity supply, energy transition, and the efficiency of power reforms.

Oguntala explained that the annual October Lecture was designed as a platform for the NSE to present its stance on major national issues. “Most importantly, it is to showcase the knowledge, wisdom, and professional expertise of our revered past presidents, whose leadership and contributions continue to inspire generations of engineers,” she said.

She noted that the lecture brings together thought leaders, policymakers, industry experts,s and engineers for dialogue on pressing issues shaping Nigeria’s development. “With over six decades of service to the nation, the NSE remains committed to promoting engineering excellence, upholding ethical standards,s and contributing meaningfully to nation building,” Oguntala added.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE