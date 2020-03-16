NSE Abeokuta inducts new members, honours distinguished personalities

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Abeokuta branch, has inducted new members into the corporate fold of the professional body.

The event took place at the Valley View Hall, Government House, Isale Igbein, Abeokuta, on March 12, 2020.

In his speech on the occasion, the NSE national president, Engineer Mohammed Babagana, who was represented by Engineer M.O.Odesanya, charged the new inductees to use their talents to better the engineering profession in the country.

The induction, it was learnt, was part of the activities to mark the 2020 Engineering Week celebration of the branch, which featured health walk and health talk, Novelty match, quiz competition for secondary schools, visitation to Borstal Juvenile Correctional Homes, among others.

In a lecture at the programme entitled: ‘Engineering in the future: How ready are we?’, the guest speaker, who is the Plant Manager, International Breweries, Sagamu, Engineer Tony Agah, highlighted the key challenges in the world today which could be solved through engineering and technology.

He also emphasised the need for Nigerian engineers to scale up in research and practice, especially now that the world is moving towards artificial intelligence and augmented reality.

Earlier in his remarks, the NSE Abeokuta branch chairman, Engineer (Dr) Olanrewaju Apampa, charged engineers to ensure that their output complies with globally accepted quality standards, as this would open up more opportunities for them in the practice of their profession.

The event climaxed with the conferment of awards on some notable personalities and corporate bodies for their outstanding contributions to the development of engineering in Ogun State in particular and Nigeria in general, including the Ogun State Commissioner of Agriculture, Dr Samson Odedina, former Ogun State Head of Service, Engineer Lanre Bisiriyu, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Abeokuta and Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority.