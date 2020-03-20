NSE Abeokuta donates relief materials to correctional home

In a bid to give back to the society and ensure a better living for the underprivileged, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Abeokuta branch, has donated relief materials and food items to the Borstal Correctional Home, Adigbe, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The correctional home’s visit was part of the branch’s charity outreach activities which held recently.

In his remarks on the occasion, the NSE chairman, Abeokuta branch, Engineer (Dr) Olanrewaju Apampa, admonished the students at the correctional home to be of good character and moral at all times.

“You all need to display positive attitude, despite your present circumstance. There is hope for your future,” he said.

He further pledged the support of the NSE in the area of teaching at least one more vocational skill at the correctional home.

Items donated by the professional body included bags of rice, cartons of noodles, pairs of slippers, toiletries, clothes, among others.

In their separate remarks, the Public Relations Officer of the home, Mr Yusuff Raji and its Welfare Officer, Mr Ogunwuyi Idowu, appreciated the NSE for the kind gesture, adding that the support the correctional home received, would go a long way in assisting the students.

Other NSE members on the chairman’s entourage were the Vice Chairman of the branch, Engineer (Dr) Kolawole Olonade; General Secretary, Engineer Olumayowa Idowu and the Publicity Secretary, Engineer Ismail Adeyemi.

