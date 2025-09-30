NSDG backs move to end open grazing in Nigeria

The National Security and Development Group (NSDG), has backed the advocacy movements to end open grazing nationwide.

The Secretary of the group, Mr Chuks Oyema, made the declaration while briefing newsmen on the national security challenges, in Abuja.

Recall that Gen. Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff recently called for the ban of open grazing in the country.

Oyema said the defence chief had shown sincerity and courage by highlighting the dangers open grazing poses to lives, property, and national stability.

According to him, history will remember Gen. Musa for his sincerity on this issue.

“He has spoken truth to power and offered a clear solution to one of Nigeria’s deadliest conflicts.

“Open grazing has fuelled violent clashes between herders and farmers, leaving thousands dead and worsening food insecurity,” he said.

Citing data from Nextier’s Violent Conflict Database, Oyema said that 2,349 people were killed in 359 incidents linked to open grazing between 2020 and 2024.

He added that the statistics showed that 61 incidents left 467 people dead in 2024 alone with no fewer than 2,800 lives lost in the last five years to related violence.

Oyema also pointed to the International Crisis Group’s findings, which described herder-farmer clashes as escalating into “premeditated scorched-earth campaigns” against rural communities.

He added that the CDS’ call aligned with earlier positions by Sen. Mohammed Sani, Northern Governors, civil society groups like ASCAB, and security analysts who have all urged Nigeria to adopt ranching.

The group’s scribe noted that both the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, and Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger, have called for legislation and sensitisation to drive ranching as a viable alternative.

He urged the National Assembly to urgently enact laws banning open grazing nationwide and to strengthen enforcement of existing state-level legislation.

“Food security is being undermined when herders destroy farmlands. Farmers are abandoning their livelihood in Nigeria.

“The result is hunger, job losses, and insecurity.

“We must do the right thing now. Ranching is the way forward – for peace, for security, and for food sustainability,” he said.