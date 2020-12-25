NSCIA appoints MUSWEN President as Deputy President-General

THE Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has announced the appointment of Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo as its new Deputy President-General (South).

Oladejo’s appointment, according to a statement signed by the Deputy Secretary-General of the apex Islamic body in Nigeria, Professor Salisu Shehu, followed the death of the former occupier of the position, Alhaji S. O. Babalola, who died on October 2, 2019.

Until the latest appointment, Oladejo was recently elected as the president of the Muslim Ummah of South West of Nigeria (MUSWEN).

The NSCIA stated that the appointment of the new Deputy President-General was approved by its President-General and the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

“The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, announces the appointment of a new Deputy President-General (South) for the council. He is Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo.

“Alhaji Oladejo steps in to fill the vacancy created in the leadership of the Council by the death of Alhaji S. O. Babalola, who was until October 2, 2019, the Deputy President-General (South) of the Council.

“Alhaji Oladejo, who was recently elected as the President of the Muslim Ummah of South West of Nigeria (MUSWEN), is a committed religious leader, a thoroughbred professional, a development economist, a Muslim philanthropist, a life member of the Nigerian Economic Society and a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

“He retired from the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 2003 as Deputy Director-General/Chief Operating Officer. From February 2005 to April 2018, he was the chairman of Sigma Pensions Limited, one of the leading pension managers in Nigeria.

“He was the chairman of the council’s Ad-hoc Committee on Assets, Finances and Operations Improvement and Sustainability from May 2013 through November 2014.

“He was the National President of Nawair-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (an Islamic association founded in 1939) from 2013 through 2019. He is the Founder and Chairman, Mountain Investment and Securities Limited, a member of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

“His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA has, on behalf of the General Assembly, the National Executive Council and the Finance and General Purposes Committee, approved the appointment of Alhaji Oladejo as the Deputy President-General (South) of the Council,” the statement said.

The NSCIA is the apex organisation for the management of Islamic affairs in Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…NSCIA appoints MUSWEN President NSCIA appoints MUSWEN President

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..NSCIA appoints MUSWEN President NSCIA appoints MUSWEN President

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE