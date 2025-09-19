NSCDC, United health care provide free medical for Jahi community

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has collaborated with with United Healthcare to provide free medical services for people of Jahi community in the Federal Capital Territory.

The outreach provided free blood pressure checks and monitoring, HIV screening, supply and distribution of drugs for children, adults and the elderlies.

Speaking at the flagging off ceremony, the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, said the Corps was not ignorant of the challenges the Jahi community faces in accessing medical services, the reason the FCT Command decided to partner with United healthcare to compliment the efforts of government.

Acting Public Relations Officer, FCT Command of NSCDC, Monica Ojobi, in a statement on Friday in Abuja said Odumosu noted that as grassroot security organization, the Corps is committed to serving the people, promoting good health, safety and security.

“This outreach is our own way of showing commitment to the well – being of the community and our dedication to build stronger relationship with the people we are serving”.

The FCT Commandant, charged the people of Jahi community, to avail the Corps with vital information about criminal activities in their locality, assuring that the Corps will handle all information given to them with utmost confidentiality and as well take necessary actions to ensure the safety and security of the informant.

“We are here to serve you and your input is invaluable in our efforts to keep the FCT safe from the hands of criminals and vandals: let’s work together to build a safer and more secured environment for all”, Odumosu said.

Responding to the gesture, the chief of Jahi Community, Chief Adamu Dogo,,(Dagachi Jahi 1), Expressed his gratitude to the NSCDC FCT Command, for the kind gesture, appealing that his Community should be considered for more of such supports in the future.

He lauded the FCT Commandant for pioneering the outreach, noting that it was the first of it’s kind from a security organization in the FCT.